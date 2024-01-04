Case in Point
HKUST students are encouraged to hone and demonstrate their business skills by participating in international case competitions.
[The content of this article has been produced by our advertising partner.]
In the dynamic landscape of modern business, the ability to solve complex problems and deliver value to stakeholders is paramount. Recently, teams of talented students from the School excelled in major case competitions, demonstrating their remarkable business acumen and innovative thinking, and ultimately securing top spots on the winner’s podium.
Driving impactful solutions
Their success was due to a knowledge of diverse perspectives and strategic approaches in business. They exemplified what the next generation of business leaders, poised to drive impactful solutions in today’s complex world, should look like. The Business School believes that case competitions are useful platforms to deliver inquiry-based learning. It is keen to support students’ business skills by encouraging them to participate in case competitions.
“We believe that case competitions offer valuable opportunities for students to apply their knowledge, develop their interpersonal skills and gain international exposure,” says Professor TAM Kar Yan, Dean of HKUST Business School.
With this in mind, the school proactively supports students through coaching, funding, international competitions, and sponsorships. This way, the school hopes to give students more opportunities to hone the professional skills they need to succeed in the business world.
“Through these initiatives, we aim to nurture our students’ potential and showcase their talents to the world,” Dean Tam says. “We are proud of our students’ achievements, and we hope to continue this tradition of excellence.”
Highlights of the School's initiatives to help students excel in case competitions
- Organize the HKUST International Case Competition, providing an exceptional opportunity for students to compete with their high-caliber peers worldwide
- Offer courses aiming to equip students with professional skills in business presentation settings. Faculty members with expertise in different areas share their skills in making persuasive elevator pitches, presenting financial data logically and marketing business proposals
- Organize internal case competitions to enable students to put their skills to use, and identify students with high potential to represent the School in major competitions
- Offer coaching and funding support to students participating in case competitions
- Thanks to the donation made by Adjunct Professor Larry Franklin and his wife Mei Kwong Franklin, funding support is provided for students to engage in business case and entrepreneurship competitions outside of Hong Kong
KANEDA Mariya
Member of the School’s winning MBA student team at the USC Marshall’s ‘Everyone’s Business Global Case Competition’
“Participating in the case competition provided an ideal opportunity for me to enhance my problem- solving skills and collaborate with teammates from diverse backgrounds. I was motivated to join the competition to apply my business knowledge to real- world challenges and learn from my peers.
Working on a prompt that required us to address marketing, financial, digital, and cultural issues allowed me to broaden my global perspectives and develop the skills necessary to tackle complex business challenges and present our ideas effectively. I believe that the competition equipped me with the skills and mindset necessary to excel in the global business landscape.”
Catherine YU
An alumna of the school and currently Assistant Director at Hong Kong Science and Technology Park, recalling her experience with the school’s case competition team
“My experience in participating in the case competitions were a transformative one. Attending a training class on case competitions sparked my interest and motivated me to join the competition. Representing HKUST at case competitions organized by different universities allowed me to meet and interact with talented students from reputable universities, learning about their cultures and exchanging views. The experience at USC was incredible and exciting. We were given only 48 hours to devise a business plan and present to the management team. It honed our analytical and problem-solving thinking skills which inspired me to pursue a career in management. The case competition challenged me to think critically, work collaboratively, and communicate effectively – skills that are essential in today's dynamic and competitive workplace. I am grateful for the experience and the lessons learned.”