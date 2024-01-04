Case in Point

[The content of this article has been produced by our advertising partner.]

In the dynamic landscape of modern business, the ability to solve complex problems and deliver value to stakeholders is paramount. Recently, teams of talented students from the School excelled in major case competitions, demonstrating their remarkable business acumen and innovative thinking, and ultimately securing top spots on the winner’s podium.

Driving impactful solutions

Their success was due to a knowledge of diverse perspectives and strategic approaches in business. They exemplified what the next generation of business leaders, poised to drive impactful solutions in today’s complex world, should look like. The Business School believes that case competitions are useful platforms to deliver inquiry-based learning. It is keen to support students’ business skills by encouraging them to participate in case competitions.

“We believe that case competitions offer valuable opportunities for students to apply their knowledge, develop their interpersonal skills and gain international exposure,” says Professor TAM Kar Yan, Dean of HKUST Business School.

With this in mind, the school proactively supports students through coaching, funding, international competitions, and sponsorships. This way, the school hopes to give students more opportunities to hone the professional skills they need to succeed in the business world.

“Through these initiatives, we aim to nurture our students’ potential and showcase their talents to the world,” Dean Tam says. “We are proud of our students’ achievements, and we hope to continue this tradition of excellence.”

Top photo: HKUST undergraduate team named the first runner-up of the HKUST International Case Competition 2023Bottom left photo: HKUST MBA team wins first place at the USC Marshall’s “Everyone’s Business Global Case Competition”Bottom right photo: HKUST undergraduate team crowned champion at HSBC Life Insurance Innovation Competition

Highlights of the School's initiatives to help students excel in case competitions

Organize the HKUST International Case Competition, providing an exceptional opportunity for students to compete with their high-caliber peers worldwide

Offer courses aiming to equip students with professional skills in business presentation settings. Faculty members with expertise in different areas share their skills in making persuasive elevator pitches, presenting financial data logically and marketing business proposals

Organize internal case competitions to enable students to put their skills to use, and identify students with high potential to represent the School in major competitions

Offer coaching and funding support to students participating in case competitions

Thanks to the donation made by Adjunct Professor Larry Franklin and his wife Mei Kwong Franklin, funding support is provided for students to engage in business case and entrepreneurship competitions outside of Hong Kong