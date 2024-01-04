Mastering the Art of Marketing
The HKUST’s Master of Science in Marketing program enables students to gain cutting-edge marketing skills, and also helps them to network with industry professionals to achieve success in their careers.
[The content of this article has been produced by our advertising partner.]
In a world propelled by digital innovation and data-driven strategies, marketing has transformed into a dynamic and exhilarating discipline. Businesses are seeking fresh and ingenious approaches to captivate audiences, and the HKUST Business School has developed the ultimate game-changer to help them achieve their goals: the Master of Science in Marketing program.
There is a rising demand for professionals with hard and soft marketing skills, says Professor Kristiaan Helsen, the academic director of the program and the Associate Director of Undergraduate Programs at the Business School. To cater to this need, the program equips students with the cutting-edge knowledge, tools and decision frameworks to help them tackle real-world challenges.
“This is a one-year full-time program which will equip participants with the prevailing knowledge, tools and decision frameworks to address marketing challenges in this era,” Professor Helsen says.
Designed for ambitious students, the groundbreaking program promises to be a fast- track path for those who wish to excel as marketing professionals. It is geared towards individuals who want to join multinationals, small or medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and non-profit organizations.
The program trains students to become all-round marketing professionals, Professor Helsen says. The courses focus on sharpening students’ skills in developing data-driven marketing strategies. Students will also build up knowledge in areas that are critical to today’s employers, such as digital marketing.
Gain expertise in important areas
“We envisage our graduates working in all areas of the marketing sector. A graduate could work as marketing professionals with a large multinational company, or with a SME,” Professor Helsen says.
“The program will also be a good choice for those who plan to start their own business, perhaps a start-up in which customer orientation is important,” he says.
The program is made up of foundation courses that allow students to gain expertise in areas regarded as critically important by today’s employers. These include data-driven marketing, digital marketing, brand management, and artificial intelligence (AI).
The one-year, 15-course program, which kicked off in August, is led by a distinguished faculty consisting of marketing experts and marketing professionals from within the industry. Over the year, the team gives students the skills and expertise to devise and implement sustainable marketing strategies in physical and digital marketplaces.
Prepare for your career
Hands-on experience and networking opportunities also play a part. The program ensures that students have plenty of opportunities and platforms to network with industry professionals and senior management to gain insights, and to seek out career opportunities around the world.
These come in the form of elective options that include outreach and networking opportunities which enrich students’ business vision, and expose them to the latest industry trends.
By participating in such activities, and attending talks by professionals, students can gain a thorough knowledge of the industry. Students will encounter companies which may be suitable employers for them in the future. “Preparing for a career journey is a key part of the value proposition for a program like the MSc in Marketing,” says Professor Helsen.
“We have an excellent career service team to provide students with all the career training they need,” he adds. “But students will also be able to access broad online resources and networking opportunities via recruitment talks, industry presentations, career fairs, and visits. There are a multitude of opportunities and resources for students at HKUST,” he says.