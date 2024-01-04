Mastering the Art of Marketing

[The content of this article has been produced by our advertising partner.]

In a world propelled by digital innovation and data-driven strategies, marketing has transformed into a dynamic and exhilarating discipline. Businesses are seeking fresh and ingenious approaches to captivate audiences, and the HKUST Business School has developed the ultimate game-changer to help them achieve their goals: the Master of Science in Marketing program.

There is a rising demand for professionals with hard and soft marketing skills, says Professor Kristiaan Helsen, the academic director of the program and the Associate Director of Undergraduate Programs at the Business School. To cater to this need, the program equips students with the cutting-edge knowledge, tools and decision frameworks to help them tackle real-world challenges.

“This is a one-year full-time program which will equip participants with the prevailing knowledge, tools and decision frameworks to address marketing challenges in this era,” Professor Helsen says.

Designed for ambitious students, the groundbreaking program promises to be a fast- track path for those who wish to excel as marketing professionals. It is geared towards individuals who want to join multinationals, small or medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and non-profit organizations.