Global Learners Pen a Tale of Two Universities

What harvest did the graduates reap from the Program? CHAN Ching-tung, CHEN Xi and Chloe CHOW Nga-yau reminisced about the many things they learned from the opportunities that came their way.

On 15 May 2023, the School of General Studies at Columbia University organised the Class Day, a time-honoured tradition that celebrates the achievements of the graduating class. Matriculating at Columbia University in September 2021, three students of CityU’s College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences (CLASS) were among the Program’s graduates this year. Professor Richard M WALKER, Dean of CLASS, attended the ceremony to personally express his heartfelt congratulations to these outstanding individuals. In a sea of sky-blue gowns, everyone was imbued with hope and optimism for the future.

From the bustling boulevards of New York City to the boisterous streets of Hong Kong, the Joint Bachelor’s Degree Program between City University of Hong Kong and Columbia University (“the Program”) offers an international education that promises a symphony of academic excellence and insights.

Interning at the Dialectical Behaviour Therapy (DBT) skills group, Chan assisted in teaching the patients DBT skills and guiding them through mindfulness. She recounts the hands-on experience, explaining that “interacting with patients and being an active listener to their stories further strengthened my determination to become a clinical psychologist”.

“At the Columbia University Impact Investing network, the ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) Analyst Program allowed me to delve into the critical aspects of ESG factors and their impact on investment decisions,” says Chow. She believed the acquired skillsets and knowledge would contribute to advancing sustainable and socially responsible initiatives in her career path.

Apart from the career-oriented exposures, Chen found her research endeavour rather enlightening. She participated in the STAR program, where she conducted an honours thesis under a faculty member’s supervision. As she discovered her passion for women’s mental health, a bold decision came about. Chen remarks, “I restarted my second honours thesis about pre-natal mental health for ethnic minority adolescents under Professor Catherine MONK at Columbia University Medical Center in November 2022, having only five months to complete it.” Her success in the STAR program strengthened Chen’s career aspirations in clinical psychology and prompted her to revise her post-graduation plan and long-term goals.

Chan photographed outside Columbia University’s iconic Low Library.

Keys to Success

Gritting their teeth to finish the journey despite the challenges, the graduates hit upon thought-provoking discoveries and have advice for anyone considering the Program. Chen says, “The study pressure can be huge, so good social support and timely help-seeking strategies are important.” Chan suggested coming with an open mind and being positive about trying new things and building connections, reminding students to take the initiative to apply for opportunities. Meanwhile, Chow advised students to act like a sponge. “Absorb as much knowledge, experience, and exposure as possible. Open your mind to different perspectives, ideas and ways of learning. It will enrich your educational journey,” she says.

Their advice should be valuable to the bright-eyed newcomers too. CLASS psychology student Jasmine WONG Hoi-ching just departed for New York City to continue the second half of the Program at Columbia University this year. Wong remarks, “I want to gain more international exposure and learn more knowledge and perspectives from people of different cultures.”

Speaking of academic planning and career aspiration, she shared her dream of becoming a music therapist. “Columbia University offers specific and unique knowledge about music, research centres that work on music therapy and experts who do art therapy in clinical settings. My goal is to connect with more people and learn things only available at Columbia University,” she says with determination. She then encouraged her fellows to think of a concrete career goal if they would like to apply for the Program.

Through these voices of freshers and graduates, it is evident that the Program challenges and inspires students to think critically, creatively and globally. Whether in Hong Kong or the United States, the possibilities are endless and always beneficial for one to explore.

Chow proudly displayed her certificate of completion for the ESG Analyst Program.