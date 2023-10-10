Detecting Trajectories of Smart City Development in China

[The content of this article has been produced by our advertising partner.]

Building a smart city (SMC) is a sustainable goal of many nations, and technology is often assigned a pivotal role. Meanwhile, some theorists propose moving from a technology-centric approach to a more human-centric one in policymaking. So how will the SMC concept play out in reality?

Professor HU Wanyang, Assistant Professor of CityU’s Department of Public and International Affairs, and her research team, studied SMC policies in China by conducting a text analysis of policy documents from 341 Chinese prefectural cities published between 2009 and 2020. The findings were different from what theorists had predicted.

China’s SMC development has been part of significant initiatives in its Five-Year Plans, with the central government taking a top-down approach. Since 2009, Chinese cities have dedicated massive public investment to developing information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure.