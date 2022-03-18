Harrow International School Appi breaks new ground in Japan

[Sponsored Article] Building on a 450-year tradition of academic excellence in the UK, AISL Harrow Schools is set to extend its network with the opening of a brand-new full-boarding school in Japan in August this year. Located in the ski-resort area of Appi in Iwate Prefecture, the new campus will offer high-quality, holistic education for secondary students aged 11 to 18, providing a wide range of indoor and outdoor extracurricular activities in the green and white seasons and, in due course, paving the way to places at leading universities around the world. The teaching and facilities will be second to none, with unparalleled access to the natural mountain environment, creating unique opportunities for every student to take part in team pursuits and find their own ways to shine. “Over the decades, many Japanese boys have flourished at Harrow and gone on to excel in adult life,” says Alastair Land, Head Master of Harrow School in the UK. “There seems to be a cultural affinity with British traditions and Harrovian values in Japan. I’m looking forward to seeing Harrow Appi adopting the approach of the original Harrow School, adapted to the context of an international school in Japan.” The time afforded by full-boarding will allow teachers to work closely with students to achieve their intended academic outcomes and introduce them to the wonders of the great outdoors. There will be an emphasis, when possible, on getting students out of the classroom and into adventurous situations, which will allow them to develop character and self-reliance. The strength of the relationships that develop amongst boarders is profound, resulting in friendships for life, and a support network that will serve alumni a lifetime. “For AISL Harrow Schools to have grasped this opportunity in a location so rich in educational potential and a culture whose values provide such a promising fit, is a remarkable milestone for Harrow’s 450th anniversary,” Land says. All-round development to prepare students in the international world The provision of personal tutoring through the House System, in the context of a full-boarding school, ensures close monitoring of students’ academic progress. It also fosters all-round development, with tutors offering support, advice and moral guidance as and when necessary. An outstanding faculty is already in place at Harrow Appi, and the structure of the school week will be geared towards helping students reach their full potential. There will be many joint activities with Harrow School in the UK and other Harrow-branded schools around the world, including coding challenges, maths olympiads, creative online collaborations and, at some point, even an annual ski competition. And, more broadly, the team at Harrow will be on hand to offer assistance with practicalities like university admissions, developments in educational best practice, and the possible setting-up of a dedicated academy to nurture outstanding sporting talent. An ideal setting for Harrow education “Having now worked for a decade on Harrow-branded educational programmes with East Asian students, I’ve come to realise that the importance of family and community, the value placed on education and the respect for scholarship, athleticism and the visual and performing arts make Japan an ideal setting for a Harrow International school. ” says Mick Farley, Founding Head Master of Harrow International School Appi. Harrow Appi is also committed to supporting the local community, with plans for initiatives such as visits to nearby retirement homes, which give the chance for new cultural insights and understanding the experiences of the older generation. Regarding the application process for Harrow Appi, the school’s priority is to ensure that students will be able to cope with an academically rigorous curriculum. “We want a broad picture of what each applicant would contribute to the school and how they would benefit,” Farley says. “We are looking for students who are going to grasp the opportunities on offer with both hands, within the classroom, the boarding house, and the great outdoors.” He adds that scholarships will be available for academic performance, sports, drama, music, STEAM and all-round achievement. For more details, please refer to www.harrowappi.jp For parents keen to learn more about Harrow Appi, the school will be hosting a special online event on March 23 from 9 to 10 am. Anyone interested can register at https://www.harrowappi.jp/harrow-appi-online-event/