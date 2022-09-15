Preparing future leaders with innovation and compassion

[The content of this article has been produced by our advertising partner.] The unique programmes, exceptional faculty and environmentally-friendly facilities at Hong Kong Academy (HKA) all contribute to the school’s rigorous, student-centred education. From early childhood to graduation, HKA students develop the academic, collaborative and critical thinking skills that they need to thrive now and in the future. STEAM The integration of science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) skills invites students to see the connectivity across subject areas and prepares them to thrive in a wide range of fields. At HKA, STEAM is integrated into the curriculum as well as being offered through the co-curricular programme. In Primary School, specialist and homeroom teachers integrate STEAM into each unit of inquiry, encouraging students to connect and apply investigating and problem solving skills across subject areas. As they move into Secondary School, students further develop their fact gathering, problem defining, opportunity sensing, risk analysis and solution creating skills through both individual and collaborative student-led projects. The school’s award-winning campus offers fully equipped laboratories, design technology workshops and visual art studios, offering opportunities for hands-on and digital creative experiences. Students are inspired to take responsible ecological and conservation-driven action by the school’s many cutting edge features. Mandarin and World Language Programme Expression through more than one language is a fundamental element of an IB education and an advantage in our highly connected world. English is the language of instruction across the school, and each child’s unique language profile is used to nurture their reading, writing, speaking and listening skills. HKA’s Mandarin curriculum provides language instruction for students at all levels of proficiency. In Pre-Kindergarten, each homeroom co-teacher is a fully qualified Mandarin speaking educator. In Kindergarten through to Grade 5, Mandarin is taught as a specialist subject and is also infused in classroom instruction by Mandarin speaking co-teachers. In Secondary School, students can opt to take MYP Chinese A language and literature, MYP Mandarin or MYP Spanish as an additional language. Grade 11 and 12 students can choose to study a bi-lingual IB Diploma by studying IBDP Chinese A Language and Literature or their home language through, or they may choose IBDP Mandarin B, Spanish or French B or ab initio courses. Global Citizens Starting in early childhood, HKA cultivates a commitment in its students to understanding others and making decisions with an awareness of how they affect communities. By studying real-world issues students learn how to analyse information, respect diverse perspectives and positively contribute to society. Starting in middle school students build their Global Citizens Diploma (GCD) portfolio showcasing their unique identity and competencies in the areas of intercultural communication, community engagement, global understanding and academic excellence. HKA is the only school in Hong Kong to offer the GCD and is the host school for the global consortium. English Language Learning Support English Language Learners (ELL) are students whose primary language is not English. Hong Kong Academy has ELL students who come from Hong Kong, mainland China, and other countries in Asia as well as Europe. These students may have had limited or even no previous exposure to, or instruction in, the English language. The language of the classrooms and the playground is English, and HKA’s immersive English language environment rapidly encourages the authentic use of English in all aspects of student life: academics, arts, athletics, and social relationships. In addition, the school provides bespoke ELL classes with highly experienced and qualified ELL teachers. Co-curricular The school offers hundreds of co-curricular choices with many free-of-charge options available. Including After School Activities, Sports, Performing Arts, Secondary School clubs and Weekend Activities, the programme provides students with a range of opportunities to build on existing skills, try new interests, compete, create and grow. Faculty Hailing from over 20 countries, HKA’s faculty and staff reflect the international diversity of their community. HKA teachers are experienced specialists and, in addition to their teaching qualifications, around 50% of faculty hold a masters degree and/or other postgraduate diplomas. Each week, faculty engage in professional learning workshops and conversations within and between their teams, promoting teachers’ professional growth and enhancing the student learning experience. Award-winning Campus The school’s award-winning campus boasts a professional grade theatre and visual art studios, outdoor playscapes and sports pitches, and multiple science and design labs in which STEAM projects come to life. The facility’s eco-friendly construction and sustainable operating practices have been recognised by the Green Building Council of Hong Kong, and HKA was awarded Gold BEAM Plus status in October 2020. Highly engaged community HKA’s approach to developing a joyful, vibrant and highly connected community emphasises the importance of providing learning opportunities for everyone. From helping in the libraries, uniform shop and Freecycle programme, acting as mentors and guest speakers, to serving on the school board, highly engaged parent volunteers enrich the school in many ways. Parents are invited to join parent education workshops run by HKA’s expert faculty and designed to help parents connect to the school culture, understand its priorities and support their child’s academic and socio-emotional development. Global alumni network HKA students experience a broad and balanced education,with all graduates earning two credentials, and the majority earning three at the completion of their studies. HKA students consistently outperform the IB Diploma Programme world pass rate and average total points, and each year HKA alumni are accepted to pursue degrees in areas such as engineering, mathematics, education, global studies, business management and medicine at competitive universities and colleges all around the world. 