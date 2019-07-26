Play provides children with opportunities to build their confidence and creativity as they become risk takers and problem solvers.
PLAY IS ESSENTIAL FOR LIVING AND LEARNING
The big debate in early childhood education today is the ‘push down’ of academics, robbing children of play. Many professionals are concerned about what this means for young children, and for the future of society as children grow up without the vital learning self-initiated play provides them.
