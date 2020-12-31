Dr Shen (middle) and team members Yang Xiong (right) and Tan Rong (left).
‘Magic’ spray creates bio-med millirobots for precise drug delivery
- An easy way to make millirobots by coating objects with a glue-like magnetic spray was developed.
- It demonstrates the potential for biomedical applications, including catheter navigation and drug delivery.
Topic | Research excellence
Dr Shen (middle) and team members Yang Xiong (right) and Tan Rong (left).