Professor Kim Sung-moon believes that many East Asian democracies have lost sight of certain important cultural values that distinguish them from Western democracies.
Can Confucianism Help Rebuild Hong Kong?

At the heart of Confucianism are qualities such as honesty, chivalry and benevolence, some principles that make it compatible with democracy.

Updated: 11:53am, 24 Jun, 2020

