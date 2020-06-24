As a place where East meets West, Hong Kong has a distinct literature which does not resemble that of other Chinese cities.
City Literature: Thoughts and Ideas about Hong Kong
Educators are determined to promote city literature, a genre of literature which depicts the culture, people, and happenings of where we live
Paid Post:
CityU College of Liberal Arts & Social Sciences
Topic | Social Sciences & Humanities Matter
