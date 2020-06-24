Many young people opt to be hikikomori and engage in a hidden lifestyle out of their own choice, but the general public often labels them as having low skill levels and timewasters.
“Hidden Youth” should be Lauded for Their Contributions to Society

Hikikomori cases range from adults going years or decades without leaving their homes and rarely leaving their rooms, to introverted youth who learn to live fruitful, productive lives online

