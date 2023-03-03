[The content of this article has been produced by our advertising partner] The expert faculty at Stamford American School HK extends beyond the campus via the Cornerstones Program, which grants Grade 9 and 10 students over 72 hours of access to industry professionals that mentor them to achieve real-world feats of design, engineering, art, finance, entrepreneurship, and more for course credit. Stamford is the only school in Hong Kong to offer students a comprehensive industry mentorship experience linked to portfolio-building projects to guide students through their final years of secondary education. Whether graduating from Stamford through the IBDP pathway or other diploma options, students leave Stamford as graduates who have already made a mark in the world. Here are three of the most popular choices from the current 11 Cornerstones Program project options, with more to come in the 2023/2024 academic year. University Level Engineering As a school focusing heavily on STEMinn (science, technology, engineering, math, and innovation), it is no surprise that one of the most popular offerings is Hong Kong's own TramPlus. Although the iconic "Ding Ding" has a long history, the company is heavily focused on the future, allowing students to get a taste of professional engineering to create the next generation of tram cars. Senior HKUST engineering students and EdTEch and Gifted Education expert Joseph Lin lead the program, which offers high school students a scaled-down version of the HKUST foundation program for first-year engineering. Before embarking on critical Grade 11 and Grade 12 course selections, students experience life as engineers by using the design process and building on existing STEMinn knowledge to ideate and construct prototypes, develop alternatives, select a solution, and refine until the final presentation. Students foster critical thinking skills and design using industry-level software in the culminating 3D Modelling and Design Challenge. The course was designed and developed by HKUST School of Engineering in collaboration with TramPlus, a member of RATP Dev Group, one of the world's largest and fastest-growing transportation leaders with 100+ subsidiaries spread over 14 countries, serving 16 million passengers every day. This collaboration gives students a shining example of ongoing innovation to maintain relevance in an ever-evolving globalized world. "We want students to feel empowered and that they can realize whatever they dream of if they keep learning and trying. That's why we took one of the most popular undergraduate courses from HKUST's engineering curriculum, condensed it, and paired it with a large teaching team for the Cornerstones Program. It's been incredible to see what the students at Stamford have achieved, and the creative energy buzzing in every class made it a joy to teach." Tramplus Consultant Joseph shared. Final Project: Design a complex cityscape or tram in full 3D animation render using the 3D graphic software Blender and present it to the panel of industry experts to critique the overall design, including texture, lighting, and concept. Finance 101 As the Stamford American School Class of 2023 prepares for graduation with offers to top business-ranked universities such as Hult International Business School, USA, and Lancaster University, UK, it is no surprise the Finance Cornerstones option is popular. Angel Chia, a finance expert with 20 years of experience specializing in securities and asset & wealth management in Taipei, New York, Hong Kong, and Singapore, delivered the course through a partnership with Own Academy. Students complete this program with a comprehensive understanding of how the finance sector works within global economies and different possible career pathways. Students learn about investment banking, corporate finance, trading, finance careers in insurance, portfolio management, cryptocurrency, hedge funds, wealth management, and more. In addition to the core instructor, guest speakers such as Benjamin Tam, District Manager for AIA Hong Kong and Macau, share industry knowledge and insights. The experience was both fun and rewarding for the students, "It would be an understatement to say that I learned a lot from the Finance Cornerstones program, which surprised me in many positive ways! I had the chance to deepen my understanding of finance by meeting industry professionals and creating my own financial portfolio. It is a rewarding program that I'd highly recommend to all my classmates. I had lots of fun, and I am sure they will too!" remarked Dominic, a Grade 10 Stamford HK student. Final Project: In teams, students pick a high-net-worth client to develop a wealth management plan for the client and the client's family using the knowledge gained from expert speakers, the curriculum, and visits to leading wealth management banks. Commercial Film Making What could be more inspiring than working with an award-winning filmmaker? In this filmmaking course, students work alongside Eugene Chan, a local graduate, and entrepreneur who successfully launched the award-winning video production company EuCan in 2016 and has worked with companies such as Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, and UBS. Eugene inspires students with his knowledge of the arts and business, allowing them to explore their creativity while learning project management skills, attention to detail, and industry-relevant applications. Whether pursuing a career in film or other endeavors, students learn the process of taking a concept to production and the challenges of entrepreneurship. This project provides students interested in the arts with critical skills to succeed in the industry or a chance to explore their creative side. Stamford HK Filmmaking faculty advisor Max Michelson, EdTech Coordinator, shares, "The Filmmaking Cornerstones Program allows students to write, plan and film their ideas. Using different cinematography techniques, students can express themselves in ways they haven't been able to before while considering the end user." Final Project: Once the brief has been selected, students must pitch an initial concept of an advertisement to the client (EuCan Team) and determine what they want from this ad. Students must build a storyboard, shot list, and logline (film summary). Then students film the concept, complete post-production, and share it with the client. To learn more about the IB-centric K-12 programs offered at Stamford American School Hong Kong, meet the expert faculty at the upcoming Open Day on March 18th or Book a Visit. http://bit.ly/3KLVbIB