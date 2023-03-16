[The content of this article has been produced by our advertising partner.] The IBDP is one of the most rigorous and well-regarded high school programs offering global access to top universities. Faculty excellence is integral to the success of any program; Stamford American School Hong Kong is home to a team of over 25 IB expert faculty. Meet three key IB specialist faculty with 55 combined years of experience guiding Stamford's first graduating cohort to exciting futures and blazing a trail for those to follow. Michael Galligan, Dean of Academics and IBDP Coordinator, BS, MA Michael Galligan has led the development and accreditation of the IB at Stamford American since opening in 2017. Holding 23 years of experience, he previously led the IB program at Stamford Singapore, which has over 100 graduates yearly that are accepted into universities in twenty-two countries globally. Beyond the IBDP, from Day 1, Mr. Galligan has helped shape the school's uniquely American and IB-centric curriculum, which combines student engagement with a strong backbone of academic rigor. Passionate about expanding learning opportunities outside of the classroom, Mr. Galligan has been instrumental in the growth of the school's bespoke Cornerstones Program that pairs Grades 9 and 10 students with industry professionals in e-commerce, entrepreneurship, architecture, and more. For many students, this experience leads to their Grade 10 Sophomore Project, a start-to-finish 8-month experience of research, planning, and development of a product or service of personal interest. Students have even launched their businesses from this project, such as current Grade 12 Sameul Cruz-Bravo, who launched his clothing line, "Kawsay." Mr. Galligan also teaches Grade 11 Business Management. Recently, six students participated in the city-wide "Business Excellence Contest," They submitted a business plan to integrate technology to support a social sustainability campaign (Mother's Choice). With this wealth of knowledge, it is no surprise that the first graduating cohort at Stamford Hong Kong has already received university offers from outstanding schools in the United States, Canada, the UK, Australia, and Hong Kong. A memorable moment of the 2023 graduating class? "It is hard to pick just one. However, this past year we had a unique opportunity to be trailblazers as we worked with an outside professional (Mr. Jhashi of VEXA) to test his prototype of an app he is developing to launch sometime soon. The app connects high school students with universities through short personal videos of university life posted in the app, which brought student stories to life but also was a significant experience in a real-world context." Teresa Foard, Secondary Principal, BEd., MEd. Teresa Foard was already an established leader in the Cognita school network when she joined Stamford in 2020, having fostered many successful IB graduates at the International School of Ho Chi Minh City. With 23 years of experience, she is also an IB trainer. She brings her IB educator expertise to the Stamford community through her leadership and the recruitment and ongoing development of top teachers in Stamford's growing Secondary Division. Ms. Foard is well-known to the secondary students at Stamford, whom she knows by name through her approachability and open-door policy. However, you will likely never find her in the office. Still, you will see her working with students, faculty, and parents to rebuild bonds and passions as restrictions have eased and opportunities have expanded. Ms. Foard is dedicated to developing student agency and voice. Ms. Foard has been instrumental in building the Model United Nations Club, supporting Student Council to re-establish an environmentally-friendly campus garden, and planning the 2023 Prom and Graduation celebrations class for the Stamford community. Most importantly, daily, she ensures all students feel cared for and can confidently shine at Stamford. A memorable moment of the 2023 graduating class? "My most memorable moments have been working with the class of 2023 to build traditions at Stamford. I am so proud of the leadership these students showed to design bespoke senior uniform sweaters, being instrumental in the launch of our House system, and the multiple moments of care they showed to one another during the pandemic. Even In the thick of IB exams and assessments, they continue to be strong role models to the many Stamford graduates who will follow them. If I had to pick one favorite memory, it would be when a group of seniors climbed Lion Rock together as part of their IB CAS requirement. There is a picture of them on the 7th floor of the school, and when I look at this, it makes me smile every time as it is the perfect capture of our close-knit seniors conquering mountains." Helen Fung, University Counselor, BA (Hons), MA, MEd. Helen Fung joined Stamford in 2022 with over seven years of work experience, including four years at an IB international school focusing on Higher Education and Careers. Her solid background and credentials give her the knowledge to support students. At the same time, her friendly, honest, and firm personality helps guide students to their best-fit university by asking tough questions and keeping a close watch on progress. Ms. Fung leads Stamford's university and career counseling program, which starts in Grade 9, where students begin to explore their full potential for future studies and careers throughout high school. As part of the university counseling program, Ms. Fung closely tracks students' academic progress against their goals to secure their best-fit universities. With global destinations in mind, she also supports all students in navigating the application systems of different countries and ensures the final submissions reflect each student's best. In addition to finding the right university, Ms. Fung supports students to grow socially and emotionally through workshops and lessons using the School Connect Framework. Students learn skills such as developing a work ethic, taking full responsibility, problem-solving in the workplace, negotiating an agreement, and more. Weekly lessons in these life skills ensure Stamford graduates not only land at the right university but have the skills and ability to succeed in any career. A memorable moment of the 2023 graduating class? "It would be receiving the first university offer for Stamford's class of 2023 and celebrating their success. I share the student's excitement each time a new offer comes in, with students pursuing diverse careers in majors such as Cell, Molecular, and Developmental Biology, business, economics, engineering, and the arts."