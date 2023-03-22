[The content of this article has been produced by our advertising partner.] Like any healthy body, a school can not function without a solid head to guide the way. Stamford American School recently appointed a new Head of School Mr. Marco Longmore, who brought with him over 30 years of experience in education spanning three continents and serving both the IB and British curriculums. Joining the School just as restrictions continue to ease in Hong Kong and as the first graduating cohort accepts offers from several top schools internationally, Marco has the unique opportunity to elevate Stamford to a new level of success. Marco shares his thoughts about the exciting road ahead. How is Stamford moving forward after the past few years? The School's readiness to embrace the post-COVID period has been clear from the rapid reopening of the campus to our parent community and visitors and guests – including a series of international visitors who've already been welcomed. Stamford's belief in the strength of our community is heightened by our ability to connect. Within the Cognita group of schools, we were awarded School of the Year as leaders in online learning and community engagement when this was essential. Equally, now that our in-person parent meetings, school productions, inter-school sports events, are well established again, we have continued to use our technological lead and strong community to bring opportunities for students to shine and parents to connect. We're also revisiting a set of committees and meetings that will ensure all members of our community, including non-native English speakers, are fully integrated and involved in the life of the school. The best way to see these engagements is to visit – you will be highly welcome. ‘The Spirit of Stamford’ is an expression which has grown with real purpose over the years and is very evident to me from the moment I joined the School. That spirit welcomes all at Stamford. What are you excited about for Stamford in 2023 and beyond? It may seem cliche, but there is much to be excited about. Highlights for the year ahead include the development of our new House competition and a very varied events program. In addition, we see the graduation of our first cohort moving on to leading universities in North America, the United Kingdom, Australia and of course Hong Kong. With their leaving we are establishing our Stamford American Alumni Association. The celebration of students' success in external competitions and examination awards is also growing year upon year, as is the involvement of our sports teams in competitions, including hosting tournaments at the School. The most significant prospect for the year ahead is the ability to showcase and involve our own Hong Kong-based community and our international connections and links within the Cognita group and beyond. Cognita has sponsored a partnership with The University of Oxford allowing our students to attend a tailored and exclusive Spring and Summer study program. Already we have our group of Hong Kong students joining others from around the world who will experience university courses and life. We are excited about these exceptional opportunities offered only to Cognita schools and look forward to more! What is Unique About the House System at Stamford? Our House system is built on the best of traditions from centuries of excellence in pastoral care and promoting well-being among students. At Stamford American School however, it also incorporates new and innovative elements. How much we involve student agency and voice makes the house system unique at Stamford. For one thing, the names of the Houses (Dolphins, Boars, Snakes, Monkeys), their designs, and their purpose and leadership have been driven almost entirely by student initiative. The students are also leading our thoughts on how the House system will come to life at school. Already, we've seen families within the Stamford community identify themselves with their Houses and forge the kind of connection that defines so much of our school's ethos and character. Tell us a Bit About Stamford's Graduating Class of 2023 Our culture of care has applied to each student's journey by focusing on their individual needs. Well-being and character have come to life in each child's academic progress and outcomes, with students achieving the goals they have set for themselves. Students have received offers and scholarships for their best-fit universities in the United States, Canada, Australia, the U.K., and Hong Kong. The offers are only part of the excellent results for our graduates this year. I see their true success in the ways they are all expressing their heartfelt responsibility to make the most of their abilities and apply that to their communities and workplaces. I value this holistic approach to education as a parent, and feel pride that this is what we offer and indeed see each day at Stamford American. More about Marco When not busy at Stamford, you might spot Marco hiking the trails of Hong Kong. As a native of northern Scotland, he appreciates the outdoors and having the ability to find peace in nature. In addition, he enjoys ballet, the arts, and being involved in business chamber activities and education committees. Before joining Stamford in January 2023, Marco served as the Founding Head of College at Fettes College Guangzhou and has led the partnership between Fettes College, a leading UK independent school, and Bright Scholar Education Group, China's largest K-12 private schooling provider, in their first joint venture opening. Before that, he oversaw the development of Brighton College Dubai in the UAE as the school's Founding Headmaster, establishing the fourth branch of Brighton College globally. Marco's previous career in the UK includes a nine-year headship at the Edinburgh Academy as Rector (Headmaster), during which the Academy grew to become one of Scotland's most successful co-educational schools. Stamford American School Hong Kong welcomes students to register for the STEMinn Workshop and a campus tour on March 30. Meet the expert faculty and book a visit on http://bit.ly/404GJQK .