A Milestone Year Ahead for Stamford American School

[Sponsored Article] The fourth academic year at Stamford American School Hong is full of excitement as the Year of the Ox ushers in significant development milestone, including a large-scale campus expansion and receipt of the internationally-recognized Council of International Schools (CIS) accreditation. Receiving such an award after being in operation only 3.5 years is a rare achievement that is a testament to teaching and learning quality that will only be further enhanced by the new learning spaces. A highly evident change is the grand facade designed with input from the community, combining both natural light and visually appealing design elements. As impressive as the new facilities are, Karrie Dietz, Head of School is quick to highlight that these enhancements are only part of the Stamford story, “The heart of the new enhancements is our ongoing commitment to innovative teaching and learning that nurtures students to become global citizens who find and follow their path in life.” A Bright Future Ahead As Stamford readies for its first IBDP cohort to begin their journey to graduation, the campus has transformed and expanded its footprint by 50% with various inspiring new spaces tailor-made for its broad and balanced curriculum. Already well-equipped with a state of the art 10,000 square foot arena, twenty-five meter pool and a dedicated Innovation Center to support the fully integrated STEMinn program, the exciting specialist facility additions allow for a broad range of high school course selections as student pursue the prestigious IBDP*. Empowering each child through a personalized learning approach, flexible graduation options allow students to find and follow their path at Stamford. The newly built diverse range of learning spaces includes: A design technology workshop Art studios Science laboratories Outdoor activity facilities An impressive library that spans an entire floor of the extension These additional learning spaces will enhance the Stamford campus's core strength of high-quality teaching programs that inspire students by leveraging each child's unique skill set, passions, and future ambitions. Nurturing Beyond Expectations Even as the campus expands, the close and caring community remains integral to the Stamford identity, including prioritizing well-being. From age five until graduation, the Stamford curriculum includes a unique program that develops life-skills students to be emotionally productive adults as they prepare to leave the school. What's the result? A happy child learns better! Stamford students exceeded expectations for the past three years, even yielding the best Measures of Academic Performance (MAP) scores of all Cognita schools. A Cognita School Stamford offers a wide breadth of courses and valuable learning opportunities that extend beyond Hong Kong. As part of the global Cognita family of schools, students can later transfer to other Cognita schools across Asia and the UK. The Cognita connection also affords students enhanced opportunities to collaborate with Cognita students internationally for projects and activities such as global story writing initiative , Cognita Home Games global sports tournament, and the annual Be Well Day . International trips for culture and sport in collaboration with Cognita schools in Singapore and Thailand offer students additional benefits beyond Stamdford's walls. Grand Opening of the New Facilities The upcoming Open Day of the new facilities on April 24th will showcase the new exciting extension and the current stand-out spaces such as the 10,000 sq ft arena and full-size heated swimming pool. Families can explore the various STEMinn areas, art studios, science labs and more! While viewing the spaces, families will have the opportunity to meet and interact with the outstanding faculty to learn more about the unique blend of an American Standards-based curriculum blended with an innovative teaching approach. Your child will have some fun along the way with interactive games on every floor. Learn more at: https://bit.ly/3u9oV6E