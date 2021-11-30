Chairman of the Standing Committee on Youth Skills Competition of Hong Kong, Dr Clement Chen Cheng-jen (right), presented awards to winners of the WorldSkills Hong Kong Competition.
Young skilled talent recognised in WorldSkills Hong Kong Competition and gearing up for WorldSkills Shanghai 2022
Winners of over 30 skills areas were awarded for their outstanding skills performance in WorldSkills Hong Kong Competition 2019/2020. Representatives will be chosen to take part in the WorldSkills Competition to be held in Shanghai in October next year.
Paid Post:
Vocational Training Council
Chairman of the Standing Committee on Youth Skills Competition of Hong Kong, Dr Clement Chen Cheng-jen (right), presented awards to winners of the WorldSkills Hong Kong Competition.