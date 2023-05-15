Training English Teachers of the Future: Cultivating Cross-Cultural Awareness in Language Teaching

[The content of this article has been produced by our advertising partner.]

Becoming a language teacher in today’s world is a noble mission. Teachers need to possess a diverse skill set to tackle a plethora of challenges that come their way, such as guiding students to navigate a digitally driven modern world. As such, multi-faceted university training is instrumental in shaping all-rounded and dynamic teachers with cross-cultural awareness.

Excelling in this mission is the Bachelor of Education (Honours) (English Language) programme offered at The Education University of Hong Kong (EdUHK) within its Faculty of Humanities . According to its students, there is no better place to prepare for a stand-out career in English teaching.

“Apart from offering a wide range of courses that equip us with skills of English language teaching, there is also an Immersion Programme where we get to gain study and living experience overseas," said Stephanie Lai Tsz-ying, a Year 5 student.

The programme focuses on helping students gain valuable field experience through its teaching practice and Immersion Programme. The compulsory Immersion Programme requires students to live and study in an English-speaking country while living with a local family. It aims to enhance the students' English language proficiency, and to cultivate their cross-cultural worldview by exposing them to English culture.

Lai, who had the opportunity to go to the UK two years ago as part of the Immersion Programme, described it as unforgettable and incredible.

Advertisement

"I had never been to Europe before, and the experience has broadened my horizon," she said. "I am an introvert, so it helped me to step out of my comfort zone and make friends around the world."

She added that the practicum of the programme was also valuable. Working as a student teacher in a placement school exposes her to different school environments. It helps shape her teaching vision and build useful connections.

Stephanie Lai Tsz-ying. Stephanie Lai Tsz-ying.

For students, this is a significant draw of the programme.

"Language teaching is a much more complex discipline than you imagined—it's not only about languages, but also about diversity and complexity of cultures, languages, histories, philosophy, cultural awareness, global perspectives, critical thinking skills, etc.," said Sherry Huang Jiayiran, a Year 1 student from the Mainland who is doing a co-terminal double degree programme, Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Language Studies and Bachelor of Education (Honours) (English Language). "Learning English implies more than just acquiring a new language—it is also embracing a new way of thinking associated with the language and its culture."

Faculty of Humanities｜We Dare to Think and Explore

To accomplish the mission, the Faculty is highly committed to creating a vibrant, multicultural and caring study environment. It prioritises nurturing the students' lifelong learning abilities and understanding of moral, social, and cultural values that are essential for addressing education issues. This approach cultivates critical thinking skills in the students and motivates them to contemplate what kind of educator they wish to become.

"Through my practicum and teaching experience, I realised the importance of showing care to my students. While maintaining authority as teachers is essential, I also want to be a companion to my students throughout their learning journey," said Lai.

Advertisement

Huang also suggested that mental health is a key issue amongst students in Hong Kong and around the globe, especially after COVID. It is, therefore, vital to develop empathy and know-how to support students along the way.

“While the degree makes me more competitive in the workplace, what I appreciate the most about our university is its focus on whole person development—we learn to take care of our students and their mental health. Being a teacher is not only about imparting academic knowledge to students but also about being a real mentor to your students,” Huang said.

Advertisement

Both students agreed that yet another strength of the programme is its emphasis on digital literacy. The programme focuses on digital humanities and equips students with strong digital pedagogical competencies. Students are well-prepared to manage and navigate a digital classroom.

“The programme guides us to effectively use all our resources and digital tools to teach proactively. We also learn how to design online materials to get students involved in an online learning experience,” Huang said.

Students also hail the programme for offering unwavering support to overseas students. As a non-local student from the Mainland, Huang shared that hall and campus activities exposed her to different cultures while making her feel at home.

Advertisement

“The school activities and unions help me to overcome my homesickness,” she said.

Sherry Huang Jiayiran. Sherry Huang Jiayiran.