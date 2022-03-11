International Education and Mindset Amidst Covid-19

[Sponsored Article] In its fifth year of operation, Stamford American School Hong Kong has seen a lot of growth in student population and campus size. As the world and Hong Kong continue to evolve and become increasingly connected due to the Covid-19 pandemic, what does international education mean now? Karrie Dietz, Head of School at Stamford American School Hong Kong with 30 years of experience in education, shares her views on international education and how it is delivered at Stamford. What does an international education look like at Stamford? Stamford offers an international curriculum that caters to a diverse student body, differing English abilities, and diverse faculty teaching with an international perspective. As an IB world school, we nurture global citizens by looking at historical and current issues from various perspectives. Students learn how to collaborate with students and teachers from different backgrounds during project-based learning just as they would in the workforce. Preparing students with empathy and understanding others is the core of international education. Our Council of International Schools and IBO World School accreditations also ensure we continuously develop curriculum and content to foster global citizens and guarantee global recognition for universities' pathways. Stamford Global Goals Showcase : How has the pandemic impacted your international community? We have seen new students come and leave Hong Kong in the past two years, as I am sure many cities have experienced globally. However, international education continues as changes in its population are not tied to passports but come from mindset. A community that embraces diverse ideas and discussions is a crucial component. Our faculty come from 15 countries with an average of 12 years of teaching experience. As a member of Cognita Schools Group, our students and faculty connect with schools globally to share learning and life experiences. We can also attract and retain high-quality faculty, and many have come from other Cognita schools, which also increases the wealth of teaching knowledge and international experience. We have 31 student nationalities; however, sharing diverse perspectives through teaching and learning practices builds a genuinely international community. How do you foster a global mindset? Applying knowledge in real-world contexts is a great way to foster a global mindset. One example is the focus on the UN's Sustainable Development Goals, the culminating project for our Grade 5 students. For example, Lester, a passionate scuba diver, focused on Goal #14, Life Below Water, after seeing firsthand the impact of water pollution. He took action by organizing a beach clean-up with friends and family. To increase awareness, the student created an infographic and poem to share with the community to advocate for his passion. Global citizenship is integrated into subject areas such as math. For example, during a unit on fractions, teachers used fractions to describe different living conditions. Students made connections with the UN Sustainable Development Goal #6 Clean Water and Sanitation, learning that 1 out of 9 people can't access clean and safe drinking water. How does the school support diverse languages? We offer daily Spanish and Mandarin classes. Students learn about language, history, and culture and understand how their culture fits into the fabric of the world. We offer a Mandarin/English bilingual stream and a dual Mandarin/English IB diploma. To celebrate other languages, we celebrate "Mother Tongue Day" and have options for high school students to study their native tongue as part of their high school diploma. We also support students learning English at various levels through our different English as additional language support programs and provide students a peer "buddy" to help settle them into our culture. How does the school build an international parent community? We are a diverse community, and we embrace various cultural celebrations such as Diwali, Christmas, Lunar New Year, and more! We have parent volunteers to help decorate classes and share stories about these celebrations. Our yearly large-scale Lunar New Year student performance and International Week are highlights for our community. Our Parent School Association develops a sense of belonging for families of all nationalities by welcoming and transitioning new families into our community and organizing events throughout the year. Families also participate in projects addressing global issues locally, such as hunger and education. These projects collaborate with Stamford and organizations such as HandsON Hong Kong, Feeding Hong Kong, and Kids4Kids. Any final words? Our international community has been invaluable in overcoming the challenges of the past two years and continuing to help us navigate obstacles. The diverse perspectives and knowledge that our faculty, students, and parents offer allow us to learn and grow as a school to continue innovating and delivering the best possible education for our students, no matter the conditions. I couldn't be more proud!