Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee met with the young competitors who represented Hong Kong in the WorldSkills Competition 2022 Special Edition. Photo: VTC
Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee met with the young competitors who represented Hong Kong in the WorldSkills Competition 2022 Special Edition. Photo: VTC
Vocational learning for the future
Hong Kong /  Education

Hong Kong youngsters create history at WorldSkills Competition 2022 Special Edition

  • Hong Kong team brings home 13 medals, including one gold and 12 medallions for excellence, from competition considered the ‘Skills Olympics’
  • 30 highly skilled youths from the city competed in 10 countries and regions in 26 trades, demonstrating their skills on the world stage

Morning Studio editors
Morning Studio editors

Updated: 2:35pm, 16 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee met with the young competitors who represented Hong Kong in the WorldSkills Competition 2022 Special Edition. Photo: VTC
Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee met with the young competitors who represented Hong Kong in the WorldSkills Competition 2022 Special Edition. Photo: VTC
READ FULL ARTICLE