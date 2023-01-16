Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee met with the young competitors who represented Hong Kong in the WorldSkills Competition 2022 Special Edition. Photo: VTC
Hong Kong youngsters create history at WorldSkills Competition 2022 Special Edition
- Hong Kong team brings home 13 medals, including one gold and 12 medallions for excellence, from competition considered the ‘Skills Olympics’
- 30 highly skilled youths from the city competed in 10 countries and regions in 26 trades, demonstrating their skills on the world stage
Paid Post:
Vocational Training Council
Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee met with the young competitors who represented Hong Kong in the WorldSkills Competition 2022 Special Edition. Photo: VTC