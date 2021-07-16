Rediscover the Possibilities of Vocational and Professional Education and Training in Hong Kong

VPET is key to maintaining the city’s competitiveness

Over 900,000 graduates have been trained by VPET, accounting for nearly 24 per cent of Hong Kong’s workforce since the 1980s.

VPET has made significant contributions to Hong Kong’s eight core industrial sectors which have accounted for over 70 per cent of Hong Kong’s GDP in 2019. Youth employability has been enhanced over the last 20 years with unemployment rates remaining low at 6 per cent for youth aged 20 to 29; and dropping from 31 per cent in 2002 to 10 per cent in 2019 for those aged 15 to 19.

