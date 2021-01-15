Learning Life Skills through Drama at Wycombe Abbey School Hong Kong

[Sponsored Article] At Wycombe Abbey School Hong Kong, the formal subject of Speech and Drama is one of the core components of the School’s timetable. “Drama resembles life itself; it is a great tool for preparing for the real world. And the multitude of skills that can be learnt in the drama classroom are constantly being tested and practiced so they become inherent in our nature as we grow older and venture on to new and exciting challenges. It prepares students with skills to survive in the 21st Century and it truly does help in building confidence for life, which is exactly Wycombe Abbey’s commitment to all our pupils," said Ms Nicola Rae, Head of Drama at the School. The school’s drama curriculum is compiled from the National Curriculum of England & Wales, the Curriculum of Northern Ireland, and from the Hong Kong Development Council with further enhancement and development from key drama practitioners and their dramatic works. This broad combination of expertise has helped to create a unique curriculum that equips students with a thorough grounding in Speech and Drama and a wide range of life skills. Our state-of-the art facilities support the development of creative arts subjects at WASHK. These include a large purpose-built Drama and Dance Studio and a multipurpose Music Room. The Drama and Dance Studio is equipped with mirrors and dance bars to facilitate a more intimate and atmospheric performance venue. The studio has had blackout curtains installed to allow a variety of year level performances to be hosted in the space. The stage in the School’s Atrium caters for larger scale productions, including the whole school Christmas musical, KS1 Easter show and KS2 end of year show. The Music Room is also used for musical rehearsals and some Performing Arts lessons. In drama classes, students learn key foundational skills including icebreakers, teamwork, verbal and non-verbal communication, tableaux, story-sequencing, and improvisation. They then build on these core skills to develop their creativity, imagination, knowledge and understanding through different dramatic approaches such as Mime, Readers Theatre, Performance Poetry, Play-Text Study, Process Drama, Devising, Puppetry, Playwriting and Whole School Productions. All year groups get a 70-minute double lesson of drama a week and KS2 students get an additional 35-minute single Performing Arts class a week where students can combine skills learnt in drama and music. “I expect my pupils to find my classes engaging, challenging and fun and I know they are!”, said Ms Rae. Drama is about play and learning through play. In the context of the imagined world students can be creative and think laterally to solve problems. Students study plays and investigate characters to understand scenarios and actions as well as considering how characters may respond to different scenarios during classes. Students are encouraged to gain performance exposure and experience by being encouraged to participate in the annual Hong Kong Schools Drama Festival. WASHK is also planning to run London Academy of Music and Arts (LAMDA) and Trinity courses as Extra Curricular Activities to enable those students who have an interest or talent for drama to gain world recognised certifications. Wycombe Abbey School Hong Kong is open for Primary Year 1 – Year 8. Limited spaces are available for immediate entry and currently accepting applications for the 2021 Academic Year.