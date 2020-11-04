Dr. Fu Di, General Practitioner and Chief Medical Executive of a local medical clinic
Choosing the right plan: doctor shares insights on specific cancer screening in health checks
Why should we get specific cancer screenings as part of our health checks?
- Doctor recommends tailor-made health checks with cancer screenings in order to identify cancers earlier and start treatment as soon as possible.
- Early detection of serious illnesses such as nasopharyngeal carcinoma (NPC) is key to improving chances of survival.
