A mixologist prepares a mocktail of purple sweet potato and oats rice water in the Sheung Wan store of CheckCheckCin, which is promoting a modern approach to traditional Chinese medicine among Hong Kong’s younger consumers. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

How traditional Chinese medicine is helping to fight Covid-19

  • City known as thriving centre for investment, development, and research of historic practice of diagnosis and treatment of diseases
  • Free outpatient service has been available in city since April as part of rehabilitation for discharged patients as they recover from Covid-19

Topic |   The World's Lab
Morning Studio editors
Updated: 10:25am, 24 Sep, 2020

