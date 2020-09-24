A mixologist prepares a mocktail of purple sweet potato and oats rice water in the Sheung Wan store of CheckCheckCin, which is promoting a modern approach to traditional Chinese medicine among Hong Kong’s younger consumers. Photo: Felix Wong
How traditional Chinese medicine is helping to fight Covid-19
- City known as thriving centre for investment, development, and research of historic practice of diagnosis and treatment of diseases
- Free outpatient service has been available in city since April as part of rehabilitation for discharged patients as they recover from Covid-19
Paid Post:
Brand Hong Kong
Topic | The World's Lab
A mixologist prepares a mocktail of purple sweet potato and oats rice water in the Sheung Wan store of CheckCheckCin, which is promoting a modern approach to traditional Chinese medicine among Hong Kong’s younger consumers. Photo: Felix Wong