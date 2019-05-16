Advertisement
Advertisement
Handy sensor enhances food safety
CityU wins four awards at International Exhibition in Geneva
Topic | Achievements & Awards
Paid Post:
CityU
Advertisement
TOP PICKS
Handy sensor enhances food safety
READ FULL ARTICLE
Advertisement
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
Products & Services
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.