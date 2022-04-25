Professor Raymond Chan (centre), Vice-President (Student Affairs) of CityU, says Student Residence Office has set up various contingency measures to help students who were infected and cope with the critical situation under the COVID-19 pandemic.
Unity in fighting COVID-19 at CityU highlights mutual care and support
