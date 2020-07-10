Themed the Art of Decoding, the inaugural BMW MONAT welcomes guests to the BMW Luxury Class Showroom on Gloucester Road this month.
The city's best driving position for art appreciation in the month
This July, BMW turns its flagship BMW Luxury Class Showroom into an automotive art gallery—beautifully blending art and luxury in the brand's first-ever BMW MONAT in the city.
