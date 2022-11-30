Hong Kong, which last year handled more than 7 per cent of US exports to mainland China worth US$13.7 billion, must adapt to change if it wishes to continue as an important connector between the nation and the rest of the world. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong, which last year handled more than 7 per cent of US exports to mainland China worth US$13.7 billion, must adapt to change if it wishes to continue as an important connector between the nation and the rest of the world. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong

How Better Hong Kong Foundation’s soft diplomacy helps city maintain important economic role

  • City can adapt to change to ensure it continues as a connector between mainland China and the world, the privately funded think tank says
  • Ronnie Chan and Dario Pong, co-convenors of its executive working group, believe Europe and Middle East offer better business opportunities for nation amid tensions with US

Morning Studio editors
Morning Studio editors

Updated: 11:59am, 30 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong, which last year handled more than 7 per cent of US exports to mainland China worth US$13.7 billion, must adapt to change if it wishes to continue as an important connector between the nation and the rest of the world. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong, which last year handled more than 7 per cent of US exports to mainland China worth US$13.7 billion, must adapt to change if it wishes to continue as an important connector between the nation and the rest of the world. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE