Final call for exhibition celebrating the 40th anniversary of China’s reform and opening up

[Sponsored Article]

With only days left before the HKSARG's Celebration of the 40th Anniversary of the Reform and Opening Up of the Country: 'Joint Development ‧ Shared Prosperity' Exhibition closes on January 28, there is no better time to visit it than now at the Hong Kong Museum of History.

A remarkable journey

The exhibition offers a trip down memory lane and retraces the steps that Mainland China and Hong Kong took hand in hand, not just in business and finance but also in culture, sports and much more that resulted in 40 years of impressive national economic progress. Starting from the launch of the reform and opening-up process in 1978, the exhibits depict how Mainland China reached one milestone after another to become the world's second-largest economy. Meriting special coverage is Hong Kong’s unique and irreplaceable position through it all, as both a contributor and a beneficiary.

Exhibition highlights

Most Hong Kong residents are bound to identify with the Hong Kong milestones and happenings featured in the exhibition. To jazz up the experience, multimedia technologies are deployed in themed display zones on sports and cultural development. Visitors can also view a naked-eye 3D video, play an interactive game and get a souvenir photo on the spot.

Another noteworthy highlight is a giant 10-metre-long video wall displaying four key milestones in the reform and opening up of the country: the Initial Stage (1978–1991), the Deepening Stage: New Impetus Injected into the Process (1992–2001), the Open Market Stage (2002–2012) and the Opening-up Stage from 2013 to the present.

Film buffs can zero in on the film/TV zone, where highlights from 10 Mainland-Hong Kong film co-productions and 12 Hong Kong television dramas well-received by Mainland Chinese audiences are on display. The blockbuster movies run the gamut, from epic action features to crime thrillers, dramas and fantasy adventures.

The music zone beckons Cantopop lovers to immerse themselves in tunes from the Top Ten Chinese Gold Songs Award and reminisce about musicians whose works have resonated with the masses over the past 40 years.

Visitors can also check out some 60 artefacts relating to manufacturing, finance, sports and humanities that bear significant meaning in the reform and opening up of China. From a giant sample of men’s shoes to the cycling gloves of Hong Kong cycling queen Sarah Lee Wai-sze and the helmet and cycling glasses of Hong Kong’s world cycling champion Wong Kam-po, there is plenty to admire.

Those with a head for numbers can enjoy poring over economic infographics that tell the stories of the economic development in the Mainland of China and Hong Kong in the last four decades.

Looking ahead, a naked-eye 3D video in the future zone showcases how Hong Kong's strengths, advantages and opportunities will continue to thrive under the governing principle of "one country, two systems".

This is complemented by hologram images that give a mesmerising picture of the city’s completed and upcoming major infrastructure projects, including the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, the Hong Kong Section of the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link, the three-runway system at Hong Kong International Airport, the Hong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation and Technology Park in the Lok Ma Chau Loop, and the West Kowloon Cultural District.

More entertainment is in store at the sports zone, where visitors can try out an interactive equestrian jumping game designed to illustrate Hong Kong’s role as an Olympic city hosting the equestrian events during Beijing 2008.

At the photo zone, users who add their faces to mock-ups of newspapers or magazines marking the four key milestones in the reform and opening up of the country will receive the images by email.

The exhibition is held at the 1/F Main Lobby of the Hong Kong Museum of History, 100 Chatham Road South, Tsim Sha Tsui. Admission is free.

Opening hours:

Monday, Wednesday to Friday : 10am - 6pm

Saturday, Sunday and public holidays : 10am - 7pm

Closed on Tuesdays (except public holidays)