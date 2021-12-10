Long known as one of the world’s busiest aviation hubs, Hong Kong International Airport is undergoing a 10-year transformation from a city airport into Airport City. Photo: Airport Authority Hong Kong
Long known as one of the world’s busiest aviation hubs, Hong Kong International Airport is undergoing a 10-year transformation from a city airport into Airport City. Photo: Airport Authority Hong Kong
Hong Kong

Hong Kong’s Airport City: redefining an aviation hub as a destination of its own

  • The 10-year development project will enhance operations at Hong Kong International Airport, cementing its role as a leading passenger and cargo hub
  • It also includes plans to introduce 11 Skies, a mixed-use complex that will offer space for business, shopping, dining and entertainment

Topic |   From city airport to Airport City
Morning Studio editors
Morning Studio editors

Updated: 3:00pm, 10 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Long known as one of the world’s busiest aviation hubs, Hong Kong International Airport is undergoing a 10-year transformation from a city airport into Airport City. Photo: Airport Authority Hong Kong
Long known as one of the world’s busiest aviation hubs, Hong Kong International Airport is undergoing a 10-year transformation from a city airport into Airport City. Photo: Airport Authority Hong Kong
READ FULL ARTICLE