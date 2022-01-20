CityU arbitration course opens new doors

[Sponsored Article] The phrase “I’ll see you in court” is often thrown around when individuals or organisations feel they have right on their side and are determined to win public vindication. Increasingly, though, people now realise there is another option. By turning to a qualified expert to act as arbitrator or mediator, it is possible to defuse arguments, reach settlement, and restore harmony by bringing the parties together and engaging in a constructive process of give and take. In this respect, the School of Law at City University of Hong Kong (CityU) is leading the way by teaching the relevant skills in its highly- regarded master of laws in arbitration and dispute resolution (LLMArbDR). The programmme, which can be taken in one-year full-time or 30-month part-time mode, provides an understanding of the theoretical and ethical problems involved. It teaches the legal framework, alternative approaches, and the need for confidentiality. And a typical intake includes lawyers, social workers, doctors, engineers, civil servants, and business people with up to 10 years professional experience. “I particularly liked the practical aspects and the fact that we were not spoon-fed like our old days,” says Rosana Lo Yuk-yue, who completed the programme in 2019 and is now taking the next steps in building a successful legal career. “There were a lot of small group exercises where we had to do the legal research, formulate skeleton plans, and then negotiate with the other side to get the best deal for our ‘client’. The fundamental goal is to find an acceptable compromise without harming the parties’ relationship.” As part of her studies, Lo dealt with testing cases centred on family, personal injury, probate, commercial, industrial, and construction-related disputes. These involved everything from consumer grievances about clothing deemed not fit for purpose under the sale of goods ordinance to negotiating compensation for a farmer’s sheep bitten by a dog and resolving the competing claims resulting from a contentious will. Each case requires detailed understanding of the applicable legislation, statutory and the ability to build rapport, address the significant concerns and likely financial constraints, decide tactics, and work effectively towards a comprehensive agreement. “Typically, there is a lecture first to outline procedures and rules of conduct before students separate into groups of five or six to act as applicants and defendants,” Lo says. “They have around 15 minutes to formulate questions and then one hour to discuss. They can also take a break to talk through the advantages or disadvantages of possible strategies with their team.” Besides these wide-ranging, always topical exercises, which give students practical experience as a party, an advocate, an expert, and as arbitrator or mediator, the programme also includes courses or electives on criminal, civil, and construction law, as well as the law of evidence. Assignments include drafting formal advice, writing essays on legal problems involving different jurisdictions, and in-class presentations of seminar papers, all of which contribute to the final mark. “Overall, I found the course on arbitration award writing the most challenging,” Lo says. “I remember quite complicated cases concerning Mongolian and maritime law. But looking back, it was certainly a rewarding experience because you learn so many things which can later be directly applied in real life.” Importantly, she adds, the programme is recognised by various professional bodies, including the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators. And, as people around the world move towards reasoned dialogue outside the court system as a better, faster and less expensive way of resolving their disagreements, there are sure to be all kinds of opportunities for suitably qualified practitioners. “It is a clear trend; all the law journals are putting more and more focus on this area,” says Dr Christopher To, programme director for the LLMArbDR, who notes that many graduates have gone on to become leading figures in the international arbitration and mediation community. “The expertise is ‘borderless’, but as a dispute resolution specialist, you have to make sure expectations match realities and that the various interests are satisfied. At the end of the day, you have to put forward proposals that will be accepted and can make the problems go away.” Applications are now being accepted for the 2022/2023 intake for which around 100 places will be available. The respective deadlines are April 30 for non-local and May 31 for local candidates. Anyone interested in applying should also note that CityU’s School of Law has collaborative agreements in place with the University of Paris 1, Pantheon-Sorbonne in France and the University of Fribourg in Switzerland. This gives selected students the opportunity to study overseas and obtain two postgraduate degrees, provided they satisfy the various programme requirements. In addition, nine fellowship places will be available for LLMArbDR students in the coming academic year under the University Grants Committee’s Targeted Taught Postgraduate Programmes Fellowships Scheme. The awardees will receive generous subsidies towards tuition fees subject to a cap of HK$120,000. Further information about admission requirements and other details can be found at: https://www.cityu.edu.hk/pg/programme/p41 .