CUHK amplifies the power of knowledge transfer

(from left) Professor SHAM Mai-har, Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Research) and Vice-President, CUHK, Professor Alan K.L. CHAN, Provost, CUHK, Mr Alfred SIT Wing-hang, JP, Secretary for Innovation and Technology, HKSAR Government, Professor Rocky S. TUAN, Vice-Chancellor and President, CUHK, and Professor Benny ZEE, Director, Office of Research and Knowledge Transfer Services (ORKTS), CUHK.