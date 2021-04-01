Democracy in Hong Kong

[Sponsored Article] What happened during British rule? All governors were appointed without election by or consultation with the Hong Kong people. Did Hong Kong have elections to the legislature? Not before the Sino-British Joint Declaration was signed in 1984. All legislators were appointed by British-appointed governors. The first election took place in 1985 but was confined to “functional constituencies”. It was NOT one-person-one-vote. What did the Sino-British Joint Declaration say about election of the Chief Executive? “The chief executive will be appointed by the Central People’s Government on the basis of the results of elections or consultations to be held locally”. What did the Sino-British Joint Declaration say about election to the legislature? Nothing in the main text. An annex to the Sino-British Joint Declaration, which was the elaboration by the Chinese Government of its basic principles regarding Hong Kong, contained the following, “ The legislature of the Hong Kong Special Administrative region shall be constituted by elections”. At the time, Hong Kong did not have universal suffrage elections. What’s the current electoral reform about? Enlarging the Election Committee which has been responsible for electing the Chief Executive and giving it additional responsibility to nominate all and elect some members of the legislature. www.hkcoalition.com