The Hong Kong Jockey Club has recently announced the launch of JC VOLUNTEER TOGETHER, a HK$300 million initiative to boost volunteerism in the city. The announcement was made on The Hong Kong Jockey Club Community Day, which returned after a three-year hiatus due to Covid. The event, which took place at Sha Tin Racecourse on April 15 and had the theme 'Racing for Charity - Citywide Volunteerism', was attended by more than 200 representatives. The officiating guests included Secretary for Labour and Welfare Chris Sun, Club Chairman Michael Lee, Deputy Chairman Dr Eric Li, Chief Executive Officer Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges and JC VOLUNTEER TOGETHER Advisory Committee Convenor Professor Stephen Cheung. The Hong Kong Jockey Club Community Day marks the accomplishments made possible by the successful collaborations between government departments, non-governmental organisations, academic institutions, and all those who contribute to the betterment of our society. Indeed, the Club provides more than just financial assistance to its project partners. It works in tandem with them to implement programmes that fulfil any unmet or emerging community needs, while also striving to improve the capabilities of local communities. Despite the three-year-long pandemic, the bond between the Club and the community has grown even stronger. The Club approved an additional HK$2.9 billion of funding, in addition to its regular donations, that would benefit 2,300 community organisations, care homes, schools and kindergartens. The outstanding work of NGOs, charities and community agencies would not be possible, however, without the support of many thousands of volunteers. Indeed, the spirit of volunteering also extends to the Club, where Members and employees have volunteered their time through the Members’ CARE@hkjc and employee CARE@hkjc volunteer teams. This is why the Club has been pleased to support numerous volunteer projects over the years and to help charities and agencies recruit and train volunteers. Over the last decade, the Club's Charities Trust has supported volunteer projects that have benefited more than 4.5 million people. To further promote volunteerism, the Club is now launching JC VOLUNTEER TOGETHER. “We see JC VOLUNTEER TOGETHER as hugely beneficial for Hong Kong. A win-win for both the volunteer and for those they help. Above all a way to bring our community together – young and old, and from all walks of life – giving them a personal stake in the welfare of our city and the betterment of our society,” said Club Chairman Michael Lee. Secretary for Labour and Welfare Chris Sun expresses his appreciation for the Club's many contributions to volunteer service development. In particular, he hoped that JC VOLUNTEER TOGETHER would encourage many more people to donate their time, bringing hope and care to those in need. Willy Chen, a JC VOLUNTEER TOGETHER participant, notes that the programme provides him with a novel experience that has kindled his enthusiasm for volunteering. His first volunteer work consisted of helping people with disabilities. With his team, he employed a design thinking methodology to determine their complications and implement multiple service solutions at a strategic level. During his journey, he identified the obstacles faced by people with disabilities in the communities and began to understand and appreciate their courage and distinctiveness. “I am thankful to have an opportunity to connect with other team members both virtually and in person. I would also encourage other employers to motivate their employees to help those in need, particularly people living with disabilities – something that is even more essential as the population of Hong Kong grows older.” Anna Ning, a former employee of the Club, is now a part of CARE@hkjc. She has received the Top Service Hour Award for 12 consecutive years. In 2022/2023, she completed 250 hours of volunteering service, making it clear how vast and organised the HKJC volunteer programme is. Before retiring, she desired her retirement years to be meaningful and fulfilling. “I’m passionate about the mission of the Club, act continuously for the betterment of our society – a cause to which I've devoted a lot of my time through volunteer work,” she said. “Helping children with special educational needs is one of the most memorable volunteering experiences I've ever had. Seeing the joy on their parents' faces when they picked up their children filled me with emotion, as I'm also a mother,” Ning recalled. She is an inspiration to her family – they truly understand and support her dedication to volunteering and many have followed in her footsteps, volunteering themselves. She hopes to participate in more volunteer services through the JC VOLUNTEER TOGETHER PLATFORM. Rex Poon is a student of Applied Ageing Studies and Service Management at The Hong Kong Polytechnic University. Joining the volunteering service that seeks to fulfil the needs of elderly individuals is ideal for him both academically and professionally, he said. “Working with volunteers who are much more experienced than I am has been very fulfilling. They have taught me invaluable life lessons, such as being understanding and empathetic, as well as active listening. These people skills cannot be acquired through textbooks.” He is looking forward to the Club’s new citywide volunteerism project. JC VOLUNTEER TOGETHER is a five-year project that works closely with 12 partner organisations to promote volunteering across the city. It particularly focuses on motivating students, individuals aged 50+ and retirees, as well as all members of the public to come together for a great cause and make a difference in their community. It comprises: • A school-based programme for primary and secondary school pupils, to nurture the volunteers and community leaders of the future. • A 50+ and retirees programme, to motivate older people to help others and to nurture an active and meaningful third age. • The JC VOLUNTEER TOGETHER PLATFORM. A one-stop platform to help people identify volunteering opportunities and to register for and keep track of their volunteering activities; to be launched later this year. The 12 project partners are: The Boys’ & Girls’ Clubs Association of Hong Kong, Caritas Hong Kong, Evangelical Lutheran Church Social Service – Hong Kong, The Hong Kong Federation of Youth Groups, Hong Kong Young Women’s Christian Association, Social Career, St. James' Settlement, Time Auction, Voltra, Agency for Volunteer Service, Hands On Hong Kong and Ying Wa College. Further details can be found on the JC VOLUNTEER TOGETHER website www.jcvolunteertogether.hk . The Club’s support for JC VOLUNTEER TOGETHER, like all of its charity donations, is made possible by its unique integrated business model through which racing and wagering generate tax and charity support for the community.