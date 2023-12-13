Galaxy Entertainment Group Unveils Phase 3 Grand Opening. The Future. Diversified. Celebrating Macau’s New Cultural & Entertainment Landmark.

[The content of this article has been produced by our advertising partner.]

Galaxy Entertainment Group (“GEG”) unveils its Phase 3 projects with a grand opening ceremony today! The spectacular new phase including Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC), Galaxy Arena, Andaz Macau and Raffles at Galaxy Macau. Embodying the service philosophy of “World Class, Asian Heart” across all its new projects, the world-class luxury integrated resort presents a rich array of convention, entertainment, accommodation and culinary experiences for international travelers. This enhancement bolsters Macau’s appeal in the integrated leisure tourism industry, actively driving the “Tourism +” cross-sectoral development strategy of Macau and reinforcing its position as a “World Centre of Tourism and Leisure”.

Galaxy International Convention Center

Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) is Asia’s most iconic, advanced MICE destination. Reinventing events with 40,000 sqm of superlative venue space, it marks a new era for Macau’s Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) industry. It also propels Macau’s initiative for a synergistic fusion of “Tourism + MICE”.

GICC is equipped with the most advanced international conference facilities and offers meticulously curated planning services. It can comfortably host cocktail parties for a crowd of up to 16,000 attendees. Regardless of the event scale – be it large exhibitions, seminars, conferences, concerts, sports events, or grand banquets – GICC promises a first-class, highly adaptable convention and event experience for guests. Galaxy Auditorium, equipped with advanced audio-visual systems and cutting-edge acoustics, stands out as a perfect choice for keynote sessions, opening ceremonies, cultural and musical performances and new product launches.

Built with sustainability in mind, GICC has also become the first and only MICE destination in Macau to earn both Gold Certification from LEED® and Silver Certification from EarthCheck for its sustainable design and construction. Seamlessly connected with Galaxy Macau™ Integrated Resort, it offers integrated MICE services and facilities all under one roof, positioning the GICC as the preferred destination for business meetings and exhibitions worldwide. Since March this year, it has successfully hosted nearly 150 MICE events, providing an exceptional convention experience for business professionals and spectators from around the globe.

Galaxy Arena

Galaxy Arena is Macau’s largest indoor arena with 16,000 seats, cutting-edge technology, and the highest capacity of any indoor entertainment venue in Macau. Directly connected with GICC and Andaz Macau, Galaxy Arena creates a unique platform capable of simultaneously catering to large-scale conferences, exhibitions, entertainment, music, and sports events, thereby propelling Macau’s MICE industry development and its establishment as a “City of Performing Arts” and “City of Sports”.

Since April this year, together with GEG’s related venues, Galaxy Arena has hosted nearly 80 entertainment performances and sports events. Over 100 singers and artists have graced the venue with their performances and concerts, including the world-renowned K-Pop superstar BLACKPINK, global megastar Jackson Wang, Cantopop diva Kelly Chen, and the annual mainland entertainment extravaganza “iQIYI Scream Night”. The venue also hosted the influential “2023 Tencent Music Entertainment Awards Ceremony” and “Galaxy Entertainment Group 2023 The 11th Yao Foundation Charity Game”. Co-organized by the Galaxy Entertainment Group, this year’s charity game attracted numerous well-known participants, while Yao Ming, the founder of the Yao Foundation, was also present to watch and support the game. Galaxy Arena is rapidly establishing as the landmark of art and entertainment in Macau.

Andaz Macau

Experience authentic Macau with an artful stay, the unique blend of diverse cultures and distinctive attractiveness of Macau are perfectly encapsulated in Andaz Macau, the largest Andaz Hotel in the world with over 700 rooms and suites.