Millions of visitors have taken Tai Kwun to heart in its first year of operations, making it the most visited heritage site in Hong Kong.
Jockey Club celebrates Tai Kwun’s first anniversary A new heritage landmark for Hong Kong
The Central Police Station compound, now better known as Tai Kwun – Centre for Heritage and Arts celebrates its first anniversary on Saturday, 25 May 2019. Millions of visitors have taken Tai Kwun to heart in its first year of operations, engaging with its fascinating history, admiring its fine architecture, and enjoying its unique open spaces - making it the most visited heritage site in Hong Kong.
