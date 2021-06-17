Research performance at publicly funded universities in Hong Kong compares favourably with that of other universities around the world.
World-class research standing of Hong Kong’s publicly-funded universities confirmed by international experts: UGC’s Research Assessment Exercise 2020
Results of the large-scale peer-review Research Assessment Exercise 2020 (RAE) clearly show that the eight publicly-funded universities in Hong Kong are in good standing internationally and all have considerably enhanced their research performance compared with the last RAE in 2014.
University Grants Committee
