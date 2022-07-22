[Sponsored Article] Cardiovascular disease is a major cause of mortality in many parts of the world. Hong Kong is no exception. According to health statistics compiled by the Department of Health, there has been a clear upward trend of deaths caused by cardiovascular disease. As it has often been said when it comes to health, “prevention is better than cure.” While cardiovascular disease risk assessment models have been used in more developed countries and regions, their application in Hong Kong, where ethnic Chinese are the majority of the population, has raised concerns among academics and professionals. It is therefore a milestone event when a tripartite effort combining the academics, the private sector and the government makes the best of cutting-edge technology and clinical data accumulated over two decades for a cardiovascular disease risk assessment tool for people who are most at risk; including those who experienced and recovered from relevant diseases. The tool is also hoped to help alleviate the public healthcare burden, indirectly helping all in Hong Kong. The milestone event is a research project that started in 2019. The final result is a Hong Kong population-specific risk assessment tool—a Personalised CARdiovascular DIsease risk Assessment for Chinese, or P-CARDIAC. This research project was supported by the Information and Technology Commission and the biotechnology company Amgen Hong Kong. It was a cross-disciplinary study with contributions from three departments of the University of Hong Kong’s Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine—the Department of Medicine, the Department of Pharmacology and Pharmacy, and the School of Nursing. The faculty’s academics and research professionals worked alongside those from the Department of Computer Science, at the university’s Faculty of Engineering. “Amgen Hong Kong is proud to be an active supporter of the project for its predict and prevent nature”, says Kara Cheung, General Manager of Amgen Hong Kong and Macau, “While many pharmaceutical companies with operations in Hong Kong focus more on the clinical trial stages and commercialization of new drugs, Amgen Hong Kong believes in the ‘predict and prevent’ philosophy in modern healthcare management, in contrast to the ‘break and fix’ model more commonly used in the past. So we are delighted to work with the University of Hong Kong for a ground-breaking model developed based on the huge database of the Hospital Authority.” Cheung remembers the start of the Amgen Hong Kong-supported P-CARDIAC project. The seed was sowed three years ago when the seasoned executive conversed with Professor Ian Wong, Head of Pharmacology and Pharmacy, for a possible research project based on actual data from Hong Kong. The project, Cheung notes, is in line Amgen’s global effort in tackling issues related to the ageing population. Amgen is a biotechnology company known for its biologic development and biosimilar manufacturing capability. Heart disease risk increases with advancing age. Of the deaths attributable to heart disease, the latest numbers show that close to 60 per cent fall into the categories of myocardial infarction —commonly known as heart attack, and other forms of the acute reduction in blood supply heart muscle. Through the Hong Kong population specific risk assessment tool, the P-CARDIAC serves to identify individuals who are prone to high risk of cardiovascular events. Thanks to making the earliest interventional treatment possible, it is hoped that this innovative tool could help to reduce 25 per cent of future premature deaths caused by the disease. Quoting statistics released by the Department of Health, Professor Siu Chung-wah, Honorary Clinical Professor in the Department of Medicine, notes that there were 6,561 deaths in 2020 caused by cardiovascular disease — a rise of 6.5 per cent over the previous year. Professor Siu also notes that in recent years there has been a downward trend in the age of people suffering from heart disease. Many other countries have risk assessment and prediction tools for estimation of heart attack risks. Some notable examples are the Framingham risk scores (FRS), and the American Pooled Cohort Equations (PCE) risk calculators developed by the American College of Cardiology and the American Heart Association. However, whether such proven models can be used in Hong Kong, where the majority of the population is Chinese, is another matter entirely. Different ethnic groups are known to be subject to different risk profiles. For example, a 2015 study released by the Department of Medicine, Queen Mary Hospital revealed that both the FRS and PCE models failed to accurately predict the occurrence of cardiovascular disease among 2,895 individuals in Hong Kong, aged 25 to 74. Meanwhile, a separate 2018 study published in the Hong Kong Medical Journal, put the discrepancies between the data collected in Hong Kong senior caring facilities and that predicted using the FRS models to be 7.5 and 3 percentage points for male and female, respectively. In mainland China, for similar risk assessment and prediction use, the Centre for Cardiovascular Diseases has also developed the Prediction for Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease, or China-PAR. But the samples related to the Hong Kong population were relatively limited. The Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled P-CARDIAC is therefore the first of its kind developed using representative data from Hong Kong’s public healthcare system. Dr Celine Chui Sze-ling, Assistant Professor of the School of Nursing, speaks highly of P-CARDIAC’s accuracy after considering more than 120 covariates obtained from the Hospital Authority. These analyses comprised of factors ranging from patient’s age, to the level of basophils, a kind of white blood cells. Chui found the Covariance to be close to 0.70, indicating high accuracy. The P-CARDIAC, therefore, can be seen as a vital frontline preventive tool, used to predict cardiovascular disease risks in the general public. As Cheung rightly points out, that for those with a higher risk profile, including individuals who have recovered from coronary artery disease, or stroke or have undergone percutaneous coronary intervention treatment, the first six months of recovery is crucial. The AI-enabled tool can be used as a guiding light, or supportive tool, so that healthcare professionals can administer the best treatment to their patients, in response to any deviance of vital signs. Cheung adds that the P-CARDIAC model will undergo a validation stage where the development team compares its data with those from abroad. A user acceptance test follows so the tool can be released with necessary improvement for the best possible impact. The P-CARDIAC and its relevant system helps to keep the occurrence and re-occurrence of heart attack in check, and so help to alleviate a major public healthcare burden. Thus making life and the well-being of Hong Kong people a whole lot better. 