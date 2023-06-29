Jockey Club and Hangzhou Municipal Government sign Framework Cooperation Agreement to explore equine sports development opportunities

[The content of this article has been produced by our advertising partner.]

The Hong Kong Jockey Club (“the Club”) announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with the Hangzhou Municipal People’s Government to further strengthen Hangzhou-Hong Kong cooperation and exchange with the aim of promoting and driving the development of the equine sports industry in the country. The MOU was signed at the opening ceremony of Hong Kong & Macao - Zhejiang Week & Zhejiang and Hong Kong Cooperation Theme Forum 2023 on 26 June.

The Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region John Lee, the CPC Zhejiang Provincial Committee Secretary Yi Lianhong and other guests witnessed the signing of the MOU by the Executive Deputy Mayor, Hangzhou Municipal Government, Chen Jin and the Club’s Chief Executive Officer Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges.

The National Equine Industry Development Plan 2020-2025 promulgated by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs and the General Administration of Sport in September 2020 provides a framework for the development of the equine sports industry in the country. In line with this, Hangzhou is capitalising on its hosting of the Asian Games by exploring the equine leisure and sports markets. In particular it is seeking to become a national major sports industry demonstration base and a sports consumption demonstration city, thus contributing to economic development in the Yangtze River Delta.

The Club has long contributed to the development of equine sports and related industries in the Mainland, assisting the country in promoting and implementing the goals of the National Equine Industry Development Plan. In May 2023, the Club signed an MOU with the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 Organising Committee (“HAGOC”) under which the Club will provide technical support for the equestrian events of the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games. This lays a strong foundation for equine sports development in the Yangtze River Delta.

The MOU which the Club signed with the Hangzhou Municipal Government further strengthens Hangzhou-Hong Kong cooperation and exchange. In particular it brings together the Club’s globally acknowledged expertise in the equine industry with Hangzhou’s sports and equine industry potential as a result of its hosting of international events such as the Asian Games. Under the MOU, the Club and the Hangzhou Municipal Government will establish a communication mechanism for cooperation in equine sports and other areas, working together to promote various initiatives, including:

Leveraging their respective strengths to explore new operating models for existing venues in Hangzhou. This includes exploring the development of a post-Asian Games utilisation plan for the Tonglu Equestrian Centre and the potential uses of other existing venues, with the aim of developing sustainable operating models.

Promoting the development of equine sports through actively exploring cooperation in areas such as national and regional equestrian events, horse-riding education, and cultural tourism.

Strengthening talent development through exploring the potential of international-standard venues and facilities such as the Tonglu Equestrian Centre to provide training and development for equine sports professionals, veterinary and farriery services, stable management, and other related fields.

Boosting the popularity of equine sports through organising community activities, education programmes and media publicity to raise public awareness and participation.

The Club’s Chief Executive Officer Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges (left) signs the MOU with the Executive Deputy Mayor of the Hangzhou Municipal Government, Chen Jin (right). Under the terms of the MOU, the Hangzhou Municipal Government and the Club will join hands to explore equine sports development opportunities.

The Club’s Chief Executive Officer Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges said the Club was very honoured to be invited by both governments to contribute, especially at a time when the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government and the Zhejiang Provincial Government are deepening their collaboration. “The Club, through its technical support for the equestrian events of the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games has already developed a strong relationship with the Hangzhou Municipal Government. Given Hangzhou’s long history and cultural heritage, robust economy, city dynamics and construction of international-standard facilities such as the Tonglu Equestrian Centre, it has great potential to develop an equine sports industry. The Club looks forward to joining hands with the Hangzhou Municipal Government to explore this possibility, thus contributing to the equine development of the country over the long term,” he said.

Advertisement

The Executive Deputy Mayor of Hangzhou Municipal Government, Chen Jin said the Hangzhou Government looks forward to strengthening cooperation with the Club in equine sports. During the preparation of the equestrian events of the Hangzhou Asian Games The Hong Kong Jockey Club demonstrated the highest level of professionalism and dedication, providing staunch support for the competition. Building on the momentum of hosting the Asian Games, Hangzhou looks forward to more equine development exchanges with the Club and to benefiting from its extensive experience and professional knowledge of the equine sports industry. “We hope to see the equine industry develop and to promote it to the people so as to make Hangzhou a nationally major sports industry demonstration base,” she said.

The Club has long contributed to the development of equine sports and related industries in the Mainland in support of the Central Government’s National Equine Industry Development Plan. This includes establishing the Guangzhou-Hong Kong Racing Economic Cluster in collaboration with the Guangzhou Municipal Government. Leveraging the Club’s world-class Conghua Racecourse in Guangzhou, the aim is to develop a global centre of excellence for equine sports in the Greater Bay Area, thus further strengthening Guangdong-Hong Kong synergies, cooperation and joint development.