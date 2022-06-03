HKSAR Chief Executive Carrie Lam (centre); Acting Secretary for Home Affairs Jack Chan (2nd left); Club Chairman Philip Chen (3rd right); WKCDA Chairman of the Board Henry Tang (3rd left); HKPM Chairman of the Board Bernard Chan (2nd right); Club Chief Executive Officer Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges (1st left), and WKCDA Chief Executive Officer Betty Fung (1st right) unveil a digital plaque at The Hong Kong Jockey Club Auditorium Naming cum Programmes Sponsorship Announcement Ceremony.
Hong Kong Palace Museum names auditorium in honour of Jockey Club's contribution
The Hong Kong Jockey Club was honoured by the Hong Kong Palace Museum (HKPM) yesterday (2 June) with the naming of the auditorium in the museum as “The Hong Kong Jockey Club Auditorium”. This is in recognition of the HK$3.5 billion donation made by the Club’s Charities Trust to construct the museum.
