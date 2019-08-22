Professor Sophia Chan, Secretary for Food & Health (middle) officiates at the grand opening ceremony together with Mr. Wyman Li, COO of HKSH Medical Group and Manager (Administration) of Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital (4th from left) and Dr. Walton Li, CEO of HKSH Medical Group and Medical Superintendent of the Hospital (4th from right).
A new medical landmark opens in Hong Kong East
HKSH Eastern Medical Centre, the newest member of HKSH Medical Group, has recently begun serving the public in the local community and beyond.
