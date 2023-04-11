[The content of this article has been produced by our advertising partner.] Top-notch and emerging brands, influential licensors, licensees, agents and the business community in the trade from around the world will once again get connected, discover new opportunities and collaborate for deals at the international licensing event, held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, from April 19 to 21, 2023. The HKILS hosts more than 320 exhibitors, showcasing over 500 brands and presenting numerous opportunities for the international buyers. All the emerging global licensing trends will be shown in the offerings by the exhibitors, says Dr Patrick Lau, Deputy Executive Director of HKTDC, the show’s organiser. “The show is fully booked. The strong participation reflects the surge in demand for brands globally.” In a hybrid mode, the physical show is complemented by an online business matching platform. “We aim to maximise the business opportunities for all,” says Lau, adding that the HKILS celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. Diverse partnershipsand new discoveries await the international trade because featured alongside HKILS are a series of HKTDC lifestyle fairs. They are: Hong Kong Gifts & Premium Fair, Home InStyle, Hong Kong International Home Textiles and Furnishings Fair, Fashion InStyle, and Hong Kong International Printing & Packaging Fair. “This colocation highlights Hong Kong’s status as a trading hub. Players in all these sectors benefit from licensing,” Lau notes. “Lifestyle licensing has become increasingly important as more consumers are conscious of lifestyle after the pandemic.” To optimise trading, HKTDC has recruited buyers through its global network of 50 HKTDC offices and will arrange onsite one-on-one meetings at the show. Distinctive features, upcoming trends HKILS enriches its offerings with a distinctive Asian element. The show launches the “RCEP Brands to Watch'' , named after RCEP (Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership). It features China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand together with the 10 ASEAN member countries. This element distinguishes HKILS from other events of a similar nature. “We have this strong mix of Asian content and intellectual properties (IPs),” Lau says. “We create the ‘East meets West’ impact by fostering the Asian IPs’ partnerships with buyers from around the world.” Meanwhile, Hong Kong has been positioned as the East-West cultural exchange hub under China’s National 14th Five-year Plan and the city’s Culture, Sports & Tourism Bureau has been promoting arts and cultural developments, helping to further enliven the licensing sector. To promote home-grown brands, such as “B.Duck”, McMug & McDull”, talent and emerging IPs, HKILS will continue to feature the “DLAB Hong Kong Pavilion”, organised by the Innovative Entrepreneur Association and sponsored by Create Hong Kong. HKILS is a vital platform for Hong Kong talent to get international exposure, Lau says. Exhibitors at HKILS highlight major global trends. They include e-commerce, gaming and eSports, and sports-related licensing. “The location-based experience (LBE) engages consumers to participate,” Lau says. Unique IPs from China are also the highlights. Its licensing market is growing rapidly. “China is moving towards high-quality development and licensing involves not just manufacturing but also creativity. There’ll be more scope and possibilities for partnerships,” he adds. Globally licensing demand is on an upward trajectory. “The licensing industry is part of the creative industry and the creative economy is booming. This is the most valuable part that cannot be replaced by artificial intelligence because these are actual IPs created by humans,” Lau continues. “Another emerging category is museums. They hold many IPs, such as artefacts and antiques, which can be used for licensing for a wide range of merchandise. Some museums in Asia and other regions exhibit at HKILS this year. Asian cultures and civilisations are unique and have strong IPs.” Since 2002, the HKILS has played a vital role in building Hong Kong into a major licensing hub. Several unique advantages have facilitated this development. “Hong Kong is an established international trading hub and financial hub. Under China’s 14th Five-year Plan, Hong Kong is designated as the IP trading hub.. All these factors are vital for the licensing sector,” Lau notes, adding that the city’s well-developed IP rights protection is recognised by the international business community. Solid track records MAXX Group staunchly supports HKILS and is keen on expanding its businesses in Asia. The group is excited to meet visitors from around the world in-person at HKILS this year. “It’s been three years since LMG’s last licensing show in the region. International visitors can now freely travel to Hong Kong to attend the show,” says Andrew Kwan, Executive Vice-president of Maxx Group. “HKILS is the first regional licensing expo for the APAC region and we feel it is important that we have our presence and meet our regional partners at the show as the global market restarts after the pandemic. We are blessed with the presence of our licensor partners, the Tsuburaya Production Company, owner of the Ultraman brand, and the Yale University International Trademark Licensing Team to meet potential licensees at the show.” Founder of Zuri Jewellery, Victor Yiu says he has gained a successful business matching a few years ago at HKILS. The company’s designers have skilfully integrated Xinjiang embroidery into jewellery designs, resulting in a collection that garnered high praise for its creative concept from Hua Chunying, a spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during its exhibition at the National Museum of China. “The intricate designs expertly capture the unique culture of Xinjiang, impressing viewers with their bold and innovative approach. Hua took to social media to express her admiration for the collection, commending it for successfully blending Chinese cultural elements into the realm of product design and promoting it to the world. Additionally, we have secured a Da Vinci IP authorisation and launched a jewellery line. Looking forward, we plan to develop diverse collections through IP authorisation,” Yiu says. Asian Licensing Conference 2023 (ALC) Global influential licensing leaders are speaking in the three-day ALC 2023, sharing up-to-the-minute market intelligence, specialised insights and upcoming trends. Featured topics include latest developments in global licensing, location-based marketing, the balance of sustainable business, sports licensing and market-driven morality, and more.