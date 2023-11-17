HKUST Celebrates 31st Congregation and Confers Honorary Doctorates
As a young university of just over 30 years, the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) has grown from Hong Kong’s first research university to today’s world-recognized institution. Committed to addressing the biggest challenges facing humanity, we strive to develop people-oriented solutions in forward-thinking research areas including:
- Biomedical Science and Translational Medicine
- Material Science and Future Energy
- AI, Future Computing and Electronics
- Innovation for Business Management and FinTech
- Environmental Science, Sustainability, and Green Tech
- Art Tech and Humanities
Since the launch of HKUST(Guangzhou) in 2022, our twin campuses in Hong Kong and Guangzhou have been working together to expand our research horizons. With booming opportunities in technological advancement and industry collaboration in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, we are well positioned to pioneer innovations and bring our education, research, knowledge transfer, and entrepreneurial endeavors to a new level.
HKUST commenced its 31st Congregation and conferred Honorary Doctorates upon six prominent academics and community leaders in acknowledgment of their remarkable accomplishments and impactful contributions today (17 November 2023).
HKUST Council Chairman Prof. Harry Shum commended the six Honorary Doctorate awardees for their exceptional achievements, substantial contributions to society, and unwavering support to the University. “Truly extraordinary individuals, our six Honorary Doctorates are more than just high achievers in their specialist fields, they are game-changers who have already made an immeasurable impact on the world. Motivated by an unyielding commitment to push beyond achievable boundaries, they are role models who perfectly encapsulate the core values of HKUST, shaping the foundation for the generations to come,” he said.
Doctor of Engineering honoris causa
Prof. LeCun is an AI visionary whose many remarkable contributions to the development of convolutional neural networks have revolutionized computers’ ability to comprehend our world. A winner of the coveted Turing Award, his work has provided scientists with powerful new tools for fields spanning medicine, astronomy, and materials science. Serving on the Advisory Board of the HKUST Center for Artificial Intelligence Research, his forward-thinking ideas perfectly match the University's trailblazing initiatives in integrating AI into education and promoting the technology’s ethical use across various sectors. ( Read more)
Prof. Virginia LEE Man-Yee
Doctor of Science honoris causa
A world-renowned biochemist and neuroscientist, Prof. Lee’s game-changing research into Alzheimer's disease significantly accelerated the discovery of vital new biomarkers and drug targets for the condition. Ranked by Research.com among the world’s top 100 scientists and second-ranking female, Prof. Lee has also been awarded the prestigious Breakthrough Prize. Proud of her Hong Kong roots, she has been generously sharing her expertise with HKUST neuroscientists for over two decades and contributed to the launch of the city’s first human genetics and biomarker study of Alzheimer’s. ( Read more)
The Hon Andrew LIAO Cheung-sing, GBM, GBS, SC, JP
Doctor of Laws honoris causa
Mr. Liao’s distinguished public service contributions include helping to establish Hong Kong as a regional Intellectual Property trading center by enacting the city’s first substantive copyright law. As HKUST Council Chairman for eight years, he also instituted a groundbreaking governance framework that measurably accelerated the University’s strategic development and institutional public accountability. His enthusiastic support was equally integral in the opening of both the award-winning Shaw Auditorium and the new HKUST(Guangzhou) campus. He now serves as Chairman of the HKUST Court, the University’s supreme advisory body. ( Read more)
Mr. Carlson TONG, GBS, JP
Doctor of Business Administration honoris causa
Formerly Chairman of Securities and Futures Commission and KPMG Asia Pacific, Mr. Tong is amongst Hong Kong’s most highly regarded accounting professionals and public servants. His role in the first listing of a Mainland Chinese company on the local Stock Exchange helped to cement Hong Kong’s status as a “super-connector” between the Mainland and the world. Post-retirement, Mr. Tong has been a dedicated public servant in the financial, education and sports sectors, making many invaluable contributions to local universities including HKUST while serving as Chairman of the University Grants Committee. ( Read more)
Prof. Eric WIESCHAUS
Doctor of Science honoris causa
Doctor of Humanities honoris causa
The first Asian to win the coveted Academy Award for Best Actress, Ms. Yeoh’s rejection of stereotypically Asian roles has broken down barriers and made her an inspiration for many. As a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Development Program, her can-do spirit and tireless promotion of UN Sustainable Development Goals and inclusiveness echo HKUST’s core values. Ms. Yeoh continues to give back to Hong Kong by supporting various charity organizations and enthusiastically raising the global profile of the city’s film industry. ( Read more)