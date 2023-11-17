[The content of this article has been produced by our advertising partner.]

As a young university of just over 30 years, the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) has grown from Hong Kong’s first research university to today’s world-recognized institution. Committed to addressing the biggest challenges facing humanity, we strive to develop people-oriented solutions in forward-thinking research areas including:

Biomedical Science and Translational Medicine

Material Science and Future Energy

AI, Future Computing and Electronics

Innovation for Business Management and FinTech

Environmental Science, Sustainability, and Green Tech

Art Tech and Humanities

Since the launch of HKUST(Guangzhou) in 2022, our twin campuses in Hong Kong and Guangzhou have been working together to expand our research horizons. With booming opportunities in technological advancement and industry collaboration in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, we are well positioned to pioneer innovations and bring our education, research, knowledge transfer, and entrepreneurial endeavors to a new level.

HKUST Celebrates 31st Congregation and Confers Honorary Doctorates

(Left) HKUST Council Chairman Prof. Harry Shum, (Right) HKUST President Prof. Nancy Ip

HKUST commenced its 31st Congregation and conferred Honorary Doctorates upon six prominent academics and community leaders in acknowledgment of their remarkable accomplishments and impactful contributions today (17 November 2023).

HKUST Council Chairman Prof. Harry Shum commended the six Honorary Doctorate awardees for their exceptional achievements, substantial contributions to society, and unwavering support to the University. “Truly extraordinary individuals, our six Honorary Doctorates are more than just high achievers in their specialist fields, they are game-changers who have already made an immeasurable impact on the world. Motivated by an unyielding commitment to push beyond achievable boundaries, they are role models who perfectly encapsulate the core values of HKUST, shaping the foundation for the generations to come,” he said.

In her address to the congregation, HKUST President Prof. Nancy Ip commended the graduates for their resilience and dedication in pursuing their studies amidst the challenges posed by the pandemic. She advised them to carry forward this spirit as they embark on the next chapter of their lives. “HKUST has provided you with a world-class education and nurtured values such as integrity, compassion, and a commitment to excellence. You represent the very essence of 1-HKUST, and the innovative can-do spirit that defines our University. So, go forth with confidence and aspire to make a meaningful difference around you. Embrace challenges you encounter as opportunities for you to become change-makers, innovators, and leaders. Channel your talents, your creativity, and your voice to generate actions and innovative solutions. As graduates of HKUST, you carry a legacy of excellence. Carry this pride with you, wherever you go.” she said. ( she said. ( Full speech

Top row (from left to right): Prof. Yann LECUN, Prof. Virginia LEE Man-Yee, The Hon Andrew LIAO Cheung-sing, GBM, GBS, SC, JP; Bottom row (from left to right): Mr. Carlson TONG, GBS, JP, Prof. Eric WIESCHAUS, and Tan Sri Dato' Seri Michelle YEOH Choo-Kheng