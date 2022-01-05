State-of-the-art Hong Hong private hospital’s surgical specialists and staff earn global reputation over 50 years
- Hong Kong Adventist Hospital – Stubbs Road, which opened in 1971, includes Hong Kong Heart Center and oncology and minimally invasive surgery centres
- CEO Alex Lan proud of achievements and long service of workers, such as housekeeping manager Gloria Tong and head of oncology and diagnostic imaging Danny Leung
Paid Post
