Standing strong together for the betterment of society

COVID-19 has brought huge challenges to Hong Kong and in particular to the most vulnerable members of the community. In response The Hong Kong Jockey Club has stepped up its philanthropic effort, reaching out to help those hard-hit by the crisis. Making this possible is the Club’s world-class racing which, overcoming many obstacles, has continued throughout the pandemic. Driven by its purpose of ‘acting for the betterment of our society’, the Club is more focused than ever on supporting and building the resilience of the community.