Inking the deal: HKSTP and Roche signed the Collaboration Agreement in January 2023.
Inking the deal: HKSTP and Roche signed the Collaboration Agreement in January 2023.
Life science innovation partnership
Hong Kong

HKSTP and Roche forge strategic collaboration to spur life science innovation and build hub

  • Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks (HKSTP) and global pharmaceutical and diagnostic giant Roche join hands to promote life science innovation.
  • The goal is to build an enhanced platform supporting biomedical innovation startups and develop the Greater Bay Area (GBA) into a life science hub.

Advertising partner

Updated: 10:30am, 27 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Inking the deal: HKSTP and Roche signed the Collaboration Agreement in January 2023.
Inking the deal: HKSTP and Roche signed the Collaboration Agreement in January 2023.
READ FULL ARTICLE