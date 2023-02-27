Inking the deal: HKSTP and Roche signed the Collaboration Agreement in January 2023.
HKSTP and Roche forge strategic collaboration to spur life science innovation and build hub
- Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks (HKSTP) and global pharmaceutical and diagnostic giant Roche join hands to promote life science innovation.
- The goal is to build an enhanced platform supporting biomedical innovation startups and develop the Greater Bay Area (GBA) into a life science hub.
Paid Post:
Roche Hong Kong
