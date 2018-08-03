Jockey Club convenes second Philanthropy for Better Cities Forum in September 2018

[Sponsored Article]

Focusing on metropolitan social issues to promote cross sectoral co-operation

Urbanisation in recent decades has been accelerating on an unprecedented scale, fundamentally transforming the challenges and opportunities that cities face today. Having grown together with Hong Kong over the past 130 years, The Hong Kong Jockey Club has had the opportunity to support the city through its many phases of development. The Club is a world-class racing club that acts continuously for the betterment of our society, and is one of the world’s top ten charity donors. Through the Philanthropy for Better Cities Forum, the Club is committed to building connections within the philanthropic community, so as to facilitate knowledge exchange and dialogue on addressing the social needs of 21st century cities.

The Club will host its second Philanthropy for Better Cities Forum at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre on 20 and 21 September, following the strongly positive response to the inaugural 2016 event, which was the first of its kind in Asia to focus on metropolitan social issues and attracted such distinguished speakers as Professor Michael Porter of Harvard Business School and Pony Ma, Chairman and CEO of Tencent. This year’s Forum will provide a platform for more than 50 distinguished speakers and over 1,000 philanthropists, social entrepreneurs, thought leaders, policy-makers, academics and NGOs from around the world to exchange views, facilitate cross-sector collaboration and cultivate long-term partnerships and engagement, all with the aim of creating better cities.

Keynote speaker features Nobel-winning professor

The Forum will provide an unrivalled opportunity for all those interested in the latest developments in philanthropy and charitable work to exchange views on these issues. Nobel laureate Professor James J. Heckman from University of Chicago and political philosopher Professor Michael J. Sandel from Harvard University will be keynote speakers. Professor Heckman was awarded the Nobel Prize in Economics in 2000 for his pioneering work on the microeconometrics. He will share his views with delegates on whether philanthropists should put more focus on early childhood development. Professor Sandel will engage the audience with inspiring dialogue on the moral limits of markets and market mechanisms, and the right things to do for addressing metropolitan social issues.

Exploring metropolitan issues across five categories

The Forum will focus on five themes: Leveraging the Market, Sustainable Development, Maximising Impact, Youth and Creativity, and Health and Well-being. Through two keynote presentations, four plenary sessions and over ten breakout discussions over the two days, delegates will be able to explore innovative ways in which different sectors can create social impact, drawing on international case studies with additional flavour from the perspective of Greater China.

