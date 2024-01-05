Get ready for toy mania at Hong Kong Toys and Games Fair

[The content of this article has been produced by our advertising partner.]

Register now for free admission:

Global buyers are eagerly awaiting the upcoming three trade shows, where over 2,600 exhibitors will showcase their latest offerings. The fairs will be held from January 8-11 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, promising a diverse range of products, anything from baby and toddler toys to STEM games that inspire creativity or collectible toys for the young at heart.

This year's toy fair is even more special as it celebrates the 50th edition of the Hong Kong Toys & Games Fair. It further includes the 15th Hong Kong Baby Products Fair and the 22nd Hong Kong International Stationery & School Supplies Fair.

The HKTDC Toys and Games Fair is an annual event where manufacturers and exporters meet and greet their customers, both old and new.

Exhibitors gear up with high expectations and strategic marketing

In the run-up to the exciting event, exhibitors are gearing up for this year's toy fair with high expectations. They anticipate meeting a diverse range of buyers, including those from emerging Asian markets.



Caleb Share, director of Asaph Global (Booth No.: 1C-D40), will be showcasing CALAFANT at the event. CALAFANT is a German-designed DIY toy brand that promotes children's creativity and encourages families to play together. The components of CALAFANT toys are made from recyclable art paper, allowing children to design and build their own castles or houses.

Asaph Global will showcase its German-designed DIY toy brand that promotes children's creativity.

"We're excited to attend this B2B exhibition for the first time since a few years ago. One of our focuses is on exploring emerging markets in Asia, such as the Middle East and Southeast Asia," Share said.



Aric Chui, from Powell Plastic & Metal Factory (Booth No.: 3F-D25), will be promoting their line of baby products. This year, he expects sustainability to be a key factor in buyer preferences as more stringent environmental requirements come into play.



"Our products meet European and American ASTM D5511/ISO 15985 anaerobic biodegradation test standards," he said, "After disposal, our products will biodegrade over time in a landfill environment, attracting microorganisms that aid in their decomposition." "We're excited to attend this B2B exhibition for the first time since a few years ago. One of our focuses is on exploring emerging markets in Asia, such as the Middle East and Southeast Asia," Share said.Aric Chui, from Powell Plastic & Metal Factory (Booth No.: 3F-D25), will be promoting their line of baby products. This year, he expects sustainability to be a key factor in buyer preferences as more stringent environmental requirements come into play."Our products meet European and American ASTM D5511/ISO 15985 anaerobic biodegradation test standards," he said, "After disposal, our products will biodegrade over time in a landfill environment, attracting microorganisms that aid in their decomposition."

The products manufactured by Powell Plastic & Metal Factory are made from biodegradable plastics that meet the ASTM D5511/ISO 15985 standards.



Among them is Banatoys (Booth No.: 1C-D02), a toy branding supplier renowned for its focus on creativity, branding solutions, and a solid commitment to designing high-quality toys with an environmentally conscious approach. Indeed, this year's fair has a particular focus on sustainability, with the introduction of the Green Toys zone. This dedicated area will showcase exhibitors committed to eco-friendly innovations and practices, highlighting the importance of sustainability in the toy industry.Among them is Banatoys (Booth No.: 1C-D02), a toy branding supplier renowned for its focus on creativity, branding solutions, and a solid commitment to designing high-quality toys with an environmentally conscious approach.

Rediscover the joy of collecting: Kidult World introduces the Collectible Toys Zone

In response to the increasing popularity of collectible toys among the young at heart, Kidult World has unveiled a new addition to its line-up: the Collectible Toys Zone.



Yu Tung Technology (Booth No.: 3E-B02) from Hong Kong, one of the exhibitors at Collectible Toys Zone, is a global licensee for multiple brands. It has developed the proprietary Internal Interconnect Endoskeleton System (IIES), which has been incorporated into the 24" Optimus Prime from the movie Bumblebee.



Yu Tung Technology is also producing PLAMO (plastic model kits) for Transformers from the movie Bumblebee, as well as for popular kids' franchises like Toy Story 4, Cars 3, Minions, and Transformers Rescue Bots. The company's innovation not only enhances the collectible's durability but also adds a new level of realism and playability for collectors and enthusiasts alike.



Threezero (HK) (Booth No.: 3E-C06) is a high-end collectible toy company with design and development teams based in Hong Kong. The company specialises in creating and exhibiting high-quality collectible figures inspired by characters from popular culture worldwide.



Meanwhile, the Hong Kong Brand Toy Association (HKBTA) is set to debut its pavilion at the upcoming toys fair, promoting Hong Kong's creative industries and branded toys to a global audience for the first time. This initiative aims to showcase the innovative products of Hong Kong's toy manufacturers and designers, highlighting the city's reputation as a hub for creativity and excellence in the industry.

Discover the future of play: Smart-Tech Toys and Games Zone

The Smart-Tech Toys and Games Zone will showcase a wide variety of tech-based toys and games, including those operated via mobile apps and integrated with the latest VR, AR, and MR technologies.



Exhibitor Cheertone (HK) Industrial (Booth No.: 1C-F17) is proud to have an innovative team of experienced product development engineers. The company will showcase a diverse range of products at the exhibition, including kids' smart watches, cameras, learning machines and game consoles.



Other highlighted product zones include the Brand Name Gallery, which will showcase unique and innovative products from internationally renowned brands such as Eastcolight, Hape, Welly, Classic World, Rastar, Masterkkidz, AURORA, and more.

Embark on a toy adventure with the best of Europe and Asia

This year, besides the "World of Toys" pavilion showcasing mainly European exhibits, the fair also features a strong line-up from Asia. This includes group pavilions from Mainland China, Korea, and Taiwan, as well as exhibitors from India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, and Singapore.



The strong presence of Asian toy exhibitors at the fair offers an excellent opportunity for those seeking to broaden their sourcing capabilities. Meanwhile, the upgraded Asian Toys & Games Forum will feature speakers from international market researchers and industry leaders.

The strong presence of Asian toy exhibitors at the fair offers an excellent opportunity for those seeking to broaden their sourcing capabilities.

Unlocking opportunities through online networking and smart business matching

The EXHIBITION+ hybrid model has transformed the way buyers source products and connect with suppliers, allowing buyers to go beyond the physical confines of the fair, thanks to the integration of the HKTDC online smart business matching platform Click2Match and hktdc.com sourcing platform.



EXHIBITION+ offers buyers the convenience of accessing a wide range of products and suppliers online. Through Click2Match, buyers can schedule virtual meetings with exhibitors until 18 January. It is a flexible and efficient way to explore business opportunities remotely.



They can also scan the dedicated QR codes of exhibitors, and product showcases at the fairground using the Scan2Match function in the HKTDC Marketplace App to bookmark their favourite exhibitors, browse product information and engage with exhibitors even after the Fair to extend their sourcing journey.