Lawyer and lawmaker Nick Chan Hiu-fung (top left) interviews Hong Kong Executive Council convenor Bernard Chan during the television talk show, ‘Friday Beyond Spotlights’.
How Hong Kong can bounce back from latest surge in Covid-19 cases, says ExCo convenor Bernard Chan
- Businessman and politician believes improved vaccination rate among residents will enable city to reopen to the world later this year
- He tells ‘Friday Beyond Spotlights’ television talk show he is confident Hong Kong will continue to add value to China beyond 2047
