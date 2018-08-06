[Sponsored Article]

Founded by Royal Charter in 1552, Shrewsbury School is one of Britain’s most outstanding schools and among the original nine “Great Schools” of Britain. Shrewsbury’s tradition of academic excellence reaches all the way back to the time of Queen Elizabeth I, who in the 16th century supported its development and expansion to become one of the finest schools in the country.

With an almost 500 year strong heritage, Shrewsbury International School Hong Kong takes great pride in its long standing historical connections. It is perhaps surprising then, to discover that it has also managed to nurture a reputation for research driven innovative teaching practice and an enriched thematic curriculum which prompts students to think deeply about learning. It is in fact, this fascinating blend of tradition and innovation that is proving a significant lure for aspirational parents seeking the very best primary experience for children.

Sitting at the heart of its purpose built campus in Tseung Kwan O, offering an incredible range of specialist facilities, a digital hub supports fluid and purposeful use of mobile technology. The detailed and complex planning demonstrates serious commitment to what on the surface may present as a relatively simple application: collaboration. An impressive cloud based storage system and a seamless wireless networking structure are supplemented by an impressive array of hardware – all in pursuit of a learning environment in which students are encouraged to support, liaise with and challenge one another.

Similar innovation is supported elsewhere – from the detailed thematic curriculum that supports an immersive programme for learning, to the selection of furniture which is designed to encourage fluidity within the classroom, the attention to detail is astonishing.

Our curriculum provides the opportunity for thematic study. Technology embedded, science, design, mathematics and the arts are intertwined with the study of language, physical education and citizenship. Such immersion breeds confidence and fluency. Students are given the freedom to explore their interests and develop their ideas. Specialist studios for design and art are neatly complemented by a fully equipped science laboratory and a series of spaces to promote music and performance – each created exclusively for children of primary age. Finding balance and harmony between their traditional values and innovative approach to teaching and learning, the Shrewsbury team have marked their intention to lead the way in offering the very best primary experience available.

The school will also mirror the original in Britain in terms of size and approach to education. Shrewsbury has the capacity to accommodate over 1,000 students and will offer class sizes of around 20 students. The school will feature function specific spaces as people might find in its sister school, which is set in the heart of the English countryside. There will be separate music, drama and dance facilities, as well as a gymnastics centre and a sports hall. Each space is designed for a specific use and equipped for that particular purpose.

Though it may still be a more urban than the British countryside, Shrewsbury is unique among international schools in Hong Kong for its proximity to expansive green areas and sports fields, in the tradition of its sister school that is located in Shropshire. The Hong Kong Football Association’s new training facilities and a 68-hectare park are both only a short walk away. The school is located close to a 350-hectare mountain range with hiking trails. Excursions to its surrounding countryside will feature prominently in the curriculum.

Providing a primary specialist education for children aged between 3 and 11, primarily from an international background, Shrewsbury International School Hong Kong will open in August 2018. Offering a unique range of opportunities and an unrivalled commitment to the development of the youngest students in the region.