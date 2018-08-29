Shrewsbury library takes shape

With over 5000 books recently delivered, the library at Shrewsbury is really beginning to take shape. Two artistic feature walls and a range of library specific furniture provide an inviting space in which children and adults can curl up with a good book while overlooking a view of the mountains.

Zoned by colour, students will be able to confidently navigate age and genre-specific texts independently. A sweeping desk upon entry will host our librarian and full-time assistant who will welcome and assist visiting children and parents.

Principal Mr Ben Keeling explained about the importance of reading within primary education and his plans for the library programme. “Reading is a core part of our wider school programme. Early emphasis on decoding and then fluency helps children to discover the joy of reading - it develops confidence and an ever-growing independence.”

“Stories also bring us together - and Shrewsbury has been built upon the benefits of working together, as a community. They make us laugh and cry, help us to understand the behaviour and motivations of others and teach us about the world around us.”

“It is no coincidence that our Library is located on the same floor as our Year 1 and 2 classes. Developing proficiency at an early age enables learning across the curriculum.”

Librarian Beth McNeilly is enthusiastic about her plans for Shrewsbury’s library. “Ï am very excited about setting up a brand-new library. I can’t wait to introduce our students to this beautiful space and all the books we will share with them.”

As Shrewsbury emphasises Literacy as a key part of its curriculum, the library will play an essential supporting role.

“Reading is a skill necessary to every aspect of our lives. When we help children develop a reading habit early, not only will it serve them well in all areas of learning, but also in their personal growth. Studies by reading experts have shown that reading for pleasure is the number one pathway to acquiring fluency in a language,” says Beth.

“In Early Years classes, developing a habit of reading for enjoyment is a natural companion to the ethos of learning through play. Children play to navigate their way through the wider world, trying out different roles and behaviours, learning how to work and get along with others,” Beth explains.